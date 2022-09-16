Columbia College volleyball competed in a doubleheader in Ottawa, Kan. beginning the day against Saint Mary, who entered the game unranked but receiving votes in the NAIA top 25 poll.
Though Columbia (7-7) entered the match on a three-game winning streak, Saint Mary (8-7) looked to be the team with all the momentum, taking a marathon first set by a score of 38-36, and following it up with a 25-18 second set victory, putting the Cougars in an early 2-0 hole.
Columbia remained undeterred however, rallying to take the next two sets 25-16 and 25-18 to force a decisive fifth set. The set, neck-and-neck the entire way, ended up needing extra points to find a winner before the Cougars escaped with a 18-16 set and match win.
The stats were relatively even, with Columbia finishing with just one more kill than Saint Mary (71-70) and Saint Mary finishing with six more digs (93-87). The difference came in blocks where the Cougars more than doubled Saint Mary's total with a margin of 14-6.
CC Volleyball dominates Friends to win fifth straight
Columbia College volleyball finished its day off with a dominant sweep over Friends to give the Cougars their fifth straight victory after starting the season 2-7.
Columbia won the first set 25-13, and the second and third sets 25-15. Friends (3-12) was thoroughly dominated in every facet, with the Cougars having 42 kills against the Falcons 20. Columbia also put up 33 digs against Friends' 18 and had five service aces in the match.
Abby Massengill in particular stood out for the Cougars, registering 6 kills and a .667 hitting percentage in the match.
Columbia will go for its sixth win in a row at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Southwell Complex in Columbia where the Cougars will kick off conference play against Hannibal-LaGrange.
Columbia College men's and women's teams finish middle of the pack
Columbia College women's cross country team finished tied sixth out of thirteen teams in its home opener meet at Larry Young Invite. The Cougars will look ahead to their next meet and overcome all odds to try and win the Gans Creek Classic hosted by the University of Missouri in Columbia next Friday.
Columbia College men's cross country team finished seventh out of thirteen teams. They hope to overcome all odds as well in the Classic.