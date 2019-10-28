Columbia College volleyball’s Kiersten Anderson grew up in Springfield, Illinois, a city not exactly known for sandy shores, picturesque landscapes and tropical temperatures.
But the lifelong Midwesterner and current outside hitter for the No. 7-ranked Cougars wanted a change of scenery and wasn’t quite done utilizing her skills as a volleyball player.
So, after noticing that several talented players with remaining eligibility went on to play for collegiate beach volleyball teams, Anderson explored the possibility of switching from the hardwood to the sand after she graduates early in December from CC.
Now, fresh off a flight from Florida — Anderson said she arrived back in Missouri around midnight Monday — the switch is now confirmed.
Anderson, one of Columbia’s top attackers this season, visited and verbally committed over the weekend to play beach volleyball for the University of Tampa starting in the spring semester.
After watching a scrimmage Saturday to get a feel for the sport and getting to experience the “beautiful,” setting of the school’s campus and the city of Tampa, Anderson said the decision to continue her volleyball career in a different setting was a no-brainer.
“I am pretty dead-set. I think I’ve made my decision,” Anderson said. “There’s been a lot of switch over with grad transfers as of the last couple of years ... and once I looked into it, I had the option to graduate early from Columbia. I don’t want to not be an athlete just quite yet.”
She’ll have two years of eligibility remaining as a graduate transfer and will join a Spartans program that while young, has tasted success at the national level in its short existence.
In its second year in team history, Tampa, an NCAA Division II school, won the American Volleyball Coaches Association Small College Beach Championship, a tournament featuring the best programs from the Division II, III and NAIA levels.
But before she can step up and perform in the sand, there are some minor adjustments Anderson will need to make to her game.
Beach volleyball is played in teams of two players, not six as with indoor volleyball. Several rule differences mean different hitting and setting mechanics are needed, too. On top of it all, weather like wind and heat add new factors to the equation, factors that with whichAnderson said she hasn’t had to deal with before unfamiliar. with.
“You can’t overhand set the ball off the serve. You have to tip it differently ... you’ve got to use your knuckles,” Anderson said. “It’s going to be kind of starting from scratch in a way. Yes, it’s the same: You pass, you set and you hit. But it’s just that you’re in the sand, so you’re going to move differently;, you’re going to hit differently.”
But it’s the skills that Anderson already possesses that are good attributes to have when adjusting to the do-it-all role demanded in beach volleyball. Anderson spent most of her life playing setter and said that she’s spent one time or another playing significant time at every position, granting her a versatility to her game that’s vital to being successful on the sand.
Her coach at Columbia, Allison Jones-Olson, agrees. She lauded Anderson’s talent and leadership on the court and said that she thinks it will translate well to the beach game.
“I’m excited for her,” Jones-Olson said. “It’s a new chapter and she gets to do something different, but still gets to play the sport she loves. She’s made me feel at home when I’ve come in ... being a first-year coach. (She) has stepped up and been a great, big part of this team.”
Anderson and the Cougars will play crosstown foe Stephens College at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Southwell Complex on the CC campus.