In its first action of the year — a doubleheader against Tabor College and MidAmerica Nazarene University — Columbia College volleyball had six sets decided by fewer than five points. It could be seen as a positive that the Cougars were competitive in every set, but the close games were symbolic of a greater issue surrounding them all day: slow starts.
At different points throughout the evening, Columbia was down 6-2, 12-6, 9-3 and 9-4. In all four of those instances, the Cougars came back to varying degrees, but it’s hard to consistently play from behind. Columbia College (1-1) was able to overcome its ugly starts to sweep Tabor (2-1) in its first match, but it wasn’t able to rally against MNU (2-1), falling 3-1.
“We tried to work hard at the end,” Columbia coach Allison Jones-Olson said. “We’ve got to work hard through the whole game.”
The Cougars opened the first set against Tabor slowly but shook off some sloppy play — several net violations and a service error — to lead for almost the entire set, winning 25-17. Senior outside hitter Jaqueline Silva picked up three aces that set, part of a solid all-around match where she tallied 12 kills and 10 digs.
“I thought Jackie did really well,” Jones-Olson said. “We put her in libero. She was everywhere. She passes the ball and leaps so well. We all got a little tired, but I thought she hit really well against Tabor.”
The Cougars were again in control for much of the second set. That control wavered near the end, however. Down 20-13, Tabor mounted a comeback, taking advantage of several Columbia College errors to go on an 8-2 run and clip the lead to a single point. Columbia righted the ship after a timeout and won 25-21.
“We talked about playing together,” Jones-Olson said. “We kind of were playing as individuals and not communicating as much as we want … at that point in time we were all trying to work hard, but we were all just working as one person.”
The third and final set against Tabor saw the first of what became CC’s trend of falling behind early. Down by as many as 7 points, the Cougars scratched and clawed their way back to eventually win 25-21.
MNU presented a much tougher challenge for Columbia College, and it was evident early in the first set, as the Pioneers went after the Cougars with more tempo and aggressiveness than Tabor. MNU held off a late charge from CC to hand the Cougars their first losing set of the season.
“They have a lot of good players this year that are junior college transfers, and they’re outside the seniors and good leaders,” Jones-Olson said. “I know they’ve been practicing since Aug. 15, and they’ve already had two matches that were challenging matches for them. They have a little more experience right now as a group, and we’re just trying to play a little catch-up.”
The second set was another back-and-forth affair, with the Cougars taking the set behind a monster performance from outside hitter Sidney Branson. The junior captain had 15 kills and 17 digs in the match after a quieter performance against Tabor.
“She was playing right side, which was a position she hadn’t played at Columbia before,” Jones-Olson said. “(She) did a nice job there, then we moved her back to the outside.”
MNU took the last two sets, defeating the Cougars in fittingly close games, 25-21 and 25-20. As a team, the Pioneers hit .144 and had 57 kills, 18 coming from senior Jennifer Roth.
Columbia College’s next game is against Tabor, again, on Tuesday, its final nonconference matchup.