The energy on the Columbia side of the net was evident from the opening serve. The Cougars welcomed the NAIA's number-one ranked volleyball squad in Missouri Baptist to Columbia for the finale of the CC Tri-Match following both teams knocking off Ottawa earlier in the day.
Columbia (4-7) stumbled out of the gate to start it's season, but the team and the Cougars' crowd greeted Missouri Baptist (9-2) with high energy. The Spartans meanwhile, struggled from the get-go. Missouri Baptist opened the match with back-to-back errors, setting the tone for what was to come for the rest of the match.
"I thought we had a great crowd," Columbia College Volleyball Head Coach Allison Jones-Olson said. "I thought our energy was good, I thought we were we were flowing from the last game, we'd gotten a little confidence and and all the pressure was on them and I felt like we just played and relaxed this time."
Columbia came out fast, opening up an 11-5 lead to plant the Spartans firmly on their heels before taking an early timeout. The Cougars received their first test of the match as Missouri Baptist began to battle back, cutting the deficit to just one following a 3-0 run to make it 19-18 before Columbia took a timeout itself.
The Cougars didn't buckle under pressure, trading points with the Spartans until an attack error from Missouri Baptist's Emma Lattimore ended the first set with Columbia holding on for a 25-23 win.
The following set started with the two trading blows again, but a turning point came early in the set. Following a Spartans serving error, Columbia's Ellie Rockers caught Missouri Baptist napping, planting a lighter serve right in the middle of the Spartans defense to give Columbia a 6-3 lead.
Missouri Baptist discombobulated, committing 10 attack errors and getting blocked three times in the second set as the Cougars rolled to a dominant 25-12 win. The Cougars committed just one error on attack, and weren't blocked once throughout the set.
"I think we served well in the second game, which allowed us to block well and then and then turn the ball around on them," Jones-Olson said.
Columbia looked as though they'd roll in the third set as well, opening up a 7-2 lead early on, but Missouri Baptist started to play more like the No. 1 team in the nation they were, and finally took its first lead of the entire match 13-12.
The Cougars began to press, at one point committing three consecutive errors, and would end the set with 13 of their 27 errors for the match committed in the final set.
Following Columbia's twelfth error of the set, this one of attacking variety by Abby Massengill, Jones-Olson called a timeout in an attempt to settle the Cougars back in.
"I just said that 'we just need to relax, all the pressures on them, and that we were gonna win the game,'" Jones-Olson said. "We were pressing. We were pressing the win, and we were trying hard not to lose, and we just talked about 'let's just get positive touches, let's play defense, let's rattle them through that and then we'll put the ball away.'"
The message was receivedas Columbia stormed back on a 9-1 run to retake the lead. Two Missouri Baptist timeouts proved ineffective, and following the Spartan's 37th error of the match, Columbia sat one point away from a shocking sweep.
Missouri Baptist got two more points, forcing Columbia to take one last timeout, before player of the game Beyza Bektasoglu would send the kill shot to the floor, securing a signature win for the Cougars.
"I think we've started off slow this season. We've had some injuries. We've had some ups and downs. We've had some people just get eligible," Jones-Olson said. "We've had a lot of adversity already and we've been in some big games but we haven't got over the top or finished. So for us I think this is a win that that we really wanted. They're a big rival for us, but I don't think we're ready to stop."
For Columbia, the win snapped a seven-game losing streak against the Spartans, the Cougars first since 2018, and gave Columbia back-to-back wins for the first time this season.
Columbia College Volleyball opens CC Tri-Match with strong win over Ottawa
Prior to its matchup against top-ranked Missouri Baptist, the Cougars kicked off the CC Tri-Match with a comfortable 3-1 set victory over Ottawa University.
Each team came into the match unranked but receiving votes. Ottawa (4-7) took a hard-fought 25-22 victory in the first set in which Columbia committed nine errors, but the Cougars responded with a cleaner, 25-20 second set win to even the match at one set apiece.
Columbia dominated a critical third set, committing just three errors to Ottawa's 10 and would take the set by a score of 25-14. The River Otters had no answer in the decisive fourth set as Columbia would secure the win with a 25-19 victory.
Columbia is back in action at 7 p.m. Tuesday against Tabor College at the Southwell Complex in Columbia.