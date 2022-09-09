The energy on the Columbia side of the net was evident from the opening serve. The Cougars welcomed the NAIA's number-one ranked volleyball squad in Missouri Baptist to Columbia for the finale of the CC Tri-Match following both teams knocking off Ottawa earlier in the day.

Columbia (4-7) stumbled out of the gate to start it's season, but the team and the Cougars' crowd greeted Missouri Baptist (9-2) with high energy. The Spartans meanwhile, struggled from the get-go. Missouri Baptist opened the match with back-to-back errors, setting the tone for what was to come for the rest of the match.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter, Spring 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at pjhxnb@umsystem.edu

Recommended for you