No. 14 Columbia College volleyball secured its fourth straight sweep after defeating Cottey College in straight sets (25-16, 25-14, 25-17) Tuesday in Nevada, Missouri. The Cougars still have yet to lose in American Midwest Conference play.

Columbia (23-9, 9-0) held Cottey (19-12, 5-4) to a hitting percentage of .077 or lower in every set, including a percentage of just -.062 in the first set. The Cougars won each set comfortably, holding the Comets to 17 points or fewer in every set.

  • Sports reporter for fall 2022. Studying sports journalism. Reach me at wpsvtp@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700

