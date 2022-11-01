No. 14 Columbia College volleyball secured its fourth straight sweep after defeating Cottey College in straight sets (25-16, 25-14, 25-17) Tuesday in Nevada, Missouri. The Cougars still have yet to lose in American Midwest Conference play.
Columbia (23-9, 9-0) held Cottey (19-12, 5-4) to a hitting percentage of .077 or lower in every set, including a percentage of just -.062 in the first set. The Cougars won each set comfortably, holding the Comets to 17 points or fewer in every set.
Columbia finished with 46 kills against Cottey’s 20 and had 36 assists as opposed to the Comets’ 18. The Cougars finished with 70 digs, while Cottey had just 51.
Columbia ends the regular season at 6 p.m. Thursday against William Woods in Fulton.
Cougars’ Rainbow Six Siege team sweeps BU
Columbia’s Rainbow Six Siege team captured a 2-0 victory over Boston University. The Cougars remained perfect on the season, improving to 7-0.
Columbia returns to action at 6 p.m. Thursday versus Minnesota.
Cougars’ Rocket League wins three of four
Columbia’s Rocket League squad won three of its four series.
The Cougars began with a 3-0 loss to Bethany College, but they rallied to win three best-of-five series in a row versus York University (3-0), University of Saint Mary (3-0) and Missouri (3-1).
With Tuesday’s results, the Cougars improved to 75-17 on the season. They take on North Texas and Cal State Fullerton on Wednesday.
CC League of Legends squad bests Southeast
Columbia’s League of Legends team beat Southeast Community College 2-0.
The Cougars (15-11) have won two straight and five of their last six contests. They next play Missouri Baptist on Nov. 9.