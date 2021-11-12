Columbia College volleyball swept Hannibal-LaGrange on Friday to advance to the American Midwest Conference title game. The Cougars won the first set 25-21 and the second and third sets 25-16.
Junior Sidney Branson led the Cougars with 14 kills. Freshmen Beyza Bektasoglu and Ellie Crede had 10 and 7 kills, respectively.
Columbia will take on Missouri Baptist at 3 p.m. Saturday for the AMC championship in a repeat of last season's final. The Spartans won last season's championship and defeated William Woods on Friday to advance to the conference title game.
In an earlier meeting this season between Columbia and Missouri Baptist, the Spartans came out on top in a 3-1 win.
The Cougars were ranked No. 17 in the latest NAIA Women's Volleyball Coaches poll, while the Spartans were ranked No. 3.
CC men's basketball falls to Evangel
Columbia College men's basketball lost 83-76 to Evangel. The loss evens the Cougars' record at 3-3, and the win improves Evangel to 3-2.
Tony Burks led the Cougars with 16 points and 8 assists. Kemryn Jenkins also had 15 points, and Chima Oduocha added 12 for Columbia.
The Cougars will be in action again at 2:45 p.m. Saturday against Waldorf in Springfield.