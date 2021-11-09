Columbia College volleyball defeated Lyon 3-0 in a AMC Tournament quarterfinal Tuesday, punching its ticket to the next round.
The Cougars won the first two sets 25-14 and won the third 25-13.
Columbia and Lyon had nearly the same number of attacks with 96 and 98, respectively, but the Cougars had 45 kills to the Scots’ 22.
Sidney Branson was far and away Columbia’s leader in kills. The junior tallied 19 kills while the next closest Cougar had six.
Second-seeded Columbia is set to play third-seeded Hannibal-LaGrange in the semifinal at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Missouri Baptist University.
Columbia College women’s basketball tops Culver-Stockton
Columbia College women’s basketball rode a big first half to a 67-52 win over Culver-Stockton.
The Cougars outscored the Wildcats by 11 in the first quarter and led 40-23 at halftime.
Columbia’s shooting was the difference. The Cougars had higher field-goal, 3-point and free-throw percentages than Culver-Stockton.
Four Columbia starters had double-digit points. Freshman Mallory Shetley led the Cougars in points, rebounds and blocks and was tied for the team lead in assists.
Columbia College hosts Grand View at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Stephens College basketball falls to Indiana State
Stephens College basketball lost 88-33 to Indiana State.
The Sycamores never trailed in the game and led by as much as 57.
The Stars scored just two points in the first quarter, both of which came on free throws. Free throws were perhaps the lone positive on the night for Stephens. The Stars made 71.4% of their free throws while the Sycamores converted on just 43.8%.
Stephens struggled from beyond the arc, missing all 12 of its 3-point attempts.
Cedreanna Lee paced the Stars with 12 points.
Stephens travels to face Graceland at 2 p.m. Saturday.