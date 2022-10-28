No. 14 Columbia College volleyball made quick work of Lyon on Friday, sweeping the Scots and dominating in nearly every category. The win keeps the Cougars undefeated in American Midwest Conference play.
Columbia (21-9, 9-0) played near-perfect for the first two sets, notching a hitting percentage of .366 and committing just two errors in its 25-17 opening set win. Additionally, the Cougars 25-10 second set win featured a staggering .571 hitting percentage with just one error.
Lyon (10-13, 4-3) put up a better effort in the third set, but Columbia did enough to secure a 25-17 set victory. The Cougars finished the match with 53 kills to the Scots' 26, and with a total hitting percentage of .390. Columbia committed just seven errors for the entire match.
The Cougars next match takes place at noon Saturday against Central Baptist in Conway, Arkansas.
Stephens volleyball earns road win
Stephens volleyball defeated Central Baptist 3-1 on Friday in Conway, Arkansas.
The Stars (15-11, 4-3 American Midwest Conference) won three straight sets 25-18, 25-19, 25-11 to defeat the Mustangs after losing the first set 16-25.
The team had 49 kills and 147 total attacks in the match. Jamie Russell had 13 kills and 38 total attacks, and Isabelle Benson had eight kills and 30 total attacks.
The Stars hit the road to face Lyon College at 1 p.m. Saturday in Batesville, Arkansas.
MU women's golf in 15th after Day 1
Missouri women's golf shot 19-over 303 on Friday at the Battle at the Beach in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
The Tigers were led by graduate transfer Sky Sload's 1-under 70, her best round at MU. Sload was followed by Emily Staples' even 71, landing both golfers inside the top 15 individually.
Missouri's Southeastern Conference foes Ole Miss, Vanderbilt and LSU sit in first, second and third place, respectively. Missouri currently sits in 15th place.
MU continues play in the second round at 9 a.m. Saturday.
MU tennis earns wins at FIU Invitational
Missouri tennis won all four doubles matches Friday at the FIU Invitational in Miami, Florida.
The duo of Inah Canete and Laura Masic earned a 6-3 win. Koral Koldobski and Gabriela Martinez rolled 6-2, Romary Cardenas Rifka and Andrea Artimedi won 6-4 and Mae Canete and Emelie Schwarte edged out a 7-5 victory for the Tigers.
In singles, Mae Canete (6-4, 6-3), Gabriela Martinez (6-4, 6-2), Inah Canete (6-2, 6-3), Andrea Artimedi (3-6, 6-4, 6-0) and Romary Cardenas Rifka (6-7, 7-6, 6-3) all earned singles victories.
Both the singles and doubles teams continue action beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday.