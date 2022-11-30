Columbia College volleyball came out with an attacking mindset and well-rounded defensive play against No. 12 Missouri Baptist in its first pool-play match of the NAIA National Tournament on Wednesday in Sioux City, Iowa.

The Cougars were victorious in straight sets — 25-19, 25-20, 25-23.

  • Sports Reporter, fall 2022 Studying Broadcast Journalism Reach me at jbcdyv@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

