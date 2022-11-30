Columbia College volleyball came out with an attacking mindset and well-rounded defensive play against No. 12 Missouri Baptist in its first pool-play match of the NAIA National Tournament on Wednesday in Sioux City, Iowa.
The Cougars were victorious in straight sets — 25-19, 25-20, 25-23.
Ellie Rockers and Allana Capella led Columbia offensively. Rockers had 12 kills with a .300 hitting percentage, and Capella hit .290 to finish with 11 kills. The Cougars recorded just 11 hitting errors.
Columbia’s defense held Missouri Baptist to a .168 hitting percentage and forced 21 errors.
Columbia improved to 28-10 overall and 3-1 against the Spartans this season.
The Cougars swept the regular-season series but faltered in the American Midwest Conference Tournament final, losing 3-1.
Columbia’s next pool-play matchup in the NAIA National Tournament is against No. 9 Viterbo at 7 p.m. Thursday in Sioux City.