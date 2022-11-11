No. 16 Columbia College volleyball beat Stephens in straight sets (25-15, 25-10, 25-15) Friday at the Southwell Complex in Columbia in the American Midwest Conference Tournament semifinals.
Columbia College was in control the entire match, especially in the second set, which they began with an 11-0 run. Janae Johnson contributed a match-high nine kills, and Luisa Ferreira logged 34 assists.
The Stars were held in check throughout the match but still had notable performances from their players. Isabelle Benson had six kills on 18 total attacks, and Mallory Polk contributed five more kills.
Columbia College faces Missouri Baptist in the AMC Tournament championship at noon Saturday at home.
Columbia College men's soccer wins AMC Tournament championship
No. 15 Columbia College men's soccer got revenge on No. 12 Williams Baptist with a 2-0 win in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas, to capture the American Midwest Conference championship.
The script was flipped from the matchup between the two earlier in the season, when Williams Baptist won 2-0 on Oct. 1.
The Cougars (14-3-3) had a fast start with Jake Totty making it 1-0 in the 20th minute. Columbia outshot Williams Baptist 14-2 in the first half.
Columbia's lead doubled with Nick Brandt's goal in the 46th minute.
Williams Baptist (15-1-2) put more pressure on the Cougars in the second half with eight shots, but none made it through goalkeeper Liam Gibbs. Gibbs finished with six saves in the clean sheet.
This is Columbia College's 11th AMC Tournament championship. With the win, the Cougars secure an automatic bid to the NAIA Championship Tournament. The NAIA Men's Soccer Selection Show takes place at noon Monday. The first round begins Thursday.
Columbia College women's basketball falls to Grand View
Columbia College women's basketball's undefeated start to the season was snapped, as the Cougars lost to Grand View 67-59 in Des Moines, Iowa.
It was a tightly contested first half, with Grand View heading into halftime with a five-point lead.
The Cougars stormed back in the third quarter, outscoring the Vikings 19-11. It was the opposite story in the fourth, with Grand View outscoring Columbia 22-11 to come back.
The Cougars held the Vikings to just 32% from the floor, but their 19 fouls gave the Vikings plenty of free throws to shut the door.
Sophomore Mallory Shetley led the Cougars with 15 points.
The loss dropped Columbia College to 4-1, while Grand View stays undefeated. The Cougars' next matchup comes against No. 8 Clarke at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Southwell Complex.
Columbia College men's basketball loses in overtime
After a second-half comeback from Culver-Stockton to force overtime, Columbia College men's basketball came up short, losing 86-75 in their first matchup of the Fairfield Inn Classic in Canton.
The Cougars' offense caught fire in the first half, scoring 49 points before the break. However, turnovers haunted Columbia in the second half. The Cougars finished with 20 turnovers compared to the Wildcats' seven.
Culver-Stockton took a lead at the beginning of overtime and never looked back, holding the Cougars scoreless in the last 1:54.
Tony Burks and Collin Parker scored 53 of the Cougars' 75 points, scoring 28 and 25 points, respectively.
The Cougars face Iowa Wesleyan at 1 p.m. Saturday in Canton to wrap up the Fairfield Inn Classic.