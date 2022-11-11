No. 16 Columbia College volleyball beat Stephens in straight sets (25-15, 25-10, 25-15) Friday at the Southwell Complex in Columbia in the American Midwest Conference Tournament semifinals.

Columbia College was in control the entire match, especially in the second set, which they began with an 11-0 run. Janae Johnson contributed a match-high nine kills, and Luisa Ferreira logged 34 assists.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter, fall 2022 Studying Broadcast Journalism Reach me at jrh8pc@umsystem.edu

Recommended for you