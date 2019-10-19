Sweeping an opponent in volleyball is hard enough, but to do it twice in a single season? And against two different teams?
It’s safe to say No. 9-ranked Columbia College handled its business Saturday, downing Kansas Wesleyan 25-19, 25-12, 25-14 and William Woods 25-19, 25-17, 25-23.
After previously sweeping Kansas Wesleyan on Sept. 14 and William Woods on Oct. 3, the Cougars did so again to both teams on Day 2 of the Columbia College Fall Classic at the Southwell Complex.
With Saturday being a major change of pace from Friday night’s five-set win over No. 13 Lindsey Wilson College, the Cougars handled the more reserved atmosphere throughout the late morning and early afternoon with ease.
Senior outside hitter Kiersten Anderson — named the tournament’s MVP by opposing coaches — led CC with 21 kills over the two matches, while the Cougars’ defense limited their two opponents to a combined .148 hitting percentage. Freshman setter Luisa Ferreira was also named to the All-Classic team with an average of 44 assists per game over the course of the weekend.
“You get so excited about wins like (Friday’s) because they’re so energizing and you played so well ... and then you come in today and it’s not quite the same atmosphere,” CC head coach Allison Jones-Olson said. “I thought we did a good job mentally with that. We were ready and prepared for it.”
CC finished the event with four wins in two days, the continuation of an 18-game winning streak and with plenty of good vibrations heading into a critical stretch of American Midwest Conference play the next couple of weeks.
As the Lindsey Wilson College game was Columbia’s first five-set match since Sept. 28 vs. Campbellsville (Ky.), CC hadn’t had to deal with the pressure of a winner-take-all scenario for a while.
Jones-Olson thought that some of the things that the Cougars had to do to beat Lindsey Wilson — have good positioning and be quick-reacting, among other things — also found their way into Saturday’s matches, helping CC roll to the easy victories.
“I thought we were quicker today. I thought we moved our feet, I thought we got to our base positions quicker,” Jones-Olson said. “We flowed quicker today. We worked on that yesterday and I thought we shot the cobwebs off and got back in it and looked pretty good today.”
Part of that positioning was from the strong play all weekend of freshman Ellie Rockers, a converted libero from outside hitter who led the Cougars in digs.
Rockers, from Jefferson City, has started at libero since CC’s win against St. Louis College of Pharmacy on Sept. 25 — Columbia’s first game after the death of its previous starting libero Shelby Meyer on Sept. 21.
In her first interview with the Missourian since then, Rockers stated that the sudden position switch has required some adjustments on her behalf. But overall, what matters more to her is that she is entrusted in being the fill-in for a fallen friend.
“It’s really such an honor. Whenever I step on the court, I think about playing for Shelby,” Rockers said. “Having that mindset going on out there, nothing drops. I’m not playing for just me, but for two people. It gives me a little bit of extra motivation to give my best out there.”
At 23-2 overall and without a loss since Sept. 6, Columbia sits on top of the AMC at the moment, having been the conference’s first team to clinch a berth to its tournament. But the Cougars have vital tests in conference play upcoming as the regular season’s end draws near.
No. 1 Missouri Baptist awaits Thursday, on a streak of its own with 24 wins in 25 games. The only loss? Being swept at No. 6 Park (Mo.) on Oct. 3, who CC takes on in its regular-season finale at home on Nov. 5 in a rematch of last year’s NAIA National Championship game.
Both Missouri Baptist and Park were at the Fall Classic this past weekend, though CC played neither nor did the two take on each other in a rematch. But hosting both teams in person gave Columbia the unique opportunity to scout them in the same building, giving the Cougars a better background in how they want to game plan for each squad.
“They’re always tough. It’s such a big rivalry between the two of us,” Jones-Olson said of Missouri Baptist. “We know that their middles are going to come and they’re going to hit, they’re a good blocking team. We’ve got to be prepared and ready to play, and hopefully we’ll be able to do that.”