Though No. 24 Columbia College volleyball didn't have its most flawless performance Friday against William Penn, the Cougars did have one of their gutsiest performances of the season. Columbia persevered through times of offensive struggle to win 3-0 (25-22, 25-19, 25-22) at the Southwell Complex.
The victory was Columbia's 14th in a row.
Columbia (16-7) overcame several moments of adversity throughout the match but none more daunting than in the third set facing an 18-11 deficit and in danger of dropping its first set in four matches.
William Penn (11-11) thoroughly outplayed Columbia for most of the set, forcing Cougars coach Allison Jones-Olson to call a timeout.
From then on, the Cougars had control. A 6-2 run trimmed the deficit to three and forced a timeout from the visitors. The brief pause in action didn't stop Columbia, which tied it at 21 and went on to win four of the next five points to complete the sweep.
"We talked about momentum. We didn't have it and they did, and we needed to go get it," Jones-Olson said. "I don't know if [the timeout] worked, but apparently it did. We just talked about playing our game and getting the momentum and hanging on to it."
The Cougars finished the set with a .278 hitting percentage, the highest for either side in a set. Columbia finished with a .196 hitting percentage for the match but held William Penn to a .116 match percentage. The Statesmen hit below .100 in the first two sets.
Columbia also showed resiliency in a second set that featured 10 ties and four lead changes. The final lead change came with the set knotted up at 19. Danielle Prior emphatically blocked a William Penn kill attempt, the first of six straight points to close the set.
Columbia also staved off a late comeback attempt in the first set, at one point leading just 20-18 before pulling away to win the set 25-22.
"I think we we stayed together as a team and kept pushing," Jones-Olson said. "We kept trying to get the momentum on our side, and then we came up with the plays we had to when we needed them."
Sude Gundogan paced the Cougars' offense with 11 kills to go with two aces. Prior controlled the net with 10 kills and four blocks, while Beyza Bektasoglu added eight kills. Luisa Ferreira dished out 34 assists and had 10 digs.
The Cougars have not dropped a match since Aug. 30 and have dropped just six sets over the course of their win streak.
"We just keep practicing hard and playing as a group, and hopefully we make the ball work for us when it comes down to the time we need it to," Jones-Olson said.
Columbia's next matches will be Friday at the two-day Viterbo Tournament in La Crosse, Wisconsin. The Cougars first face No. 19 Montana Tech and No. 8 Viterbo before taking on the University of St. Francis and St. Francis University on Saturday.