Though No. 24 Columbia College volleyball didn't have its most flawless performance Friday against William Penn, the Cougars did have one of their gutsiest performances of the season. Columbia persevered through times of offensive struggle to win 3-0 (25-22, 25-19, 25-22) at the Southwell Complex.

The victory was Columbia's 14th in a row.

