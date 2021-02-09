No. 25 Columbia College volleyball announced a rare spring schedule that includes three ranked National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics opponents Thursday.
The Cougars (10-3, 4-1 AMC) are scheduled to play five nonconference games, a tournament and four American Midwest Conference games before the conference tournament begins April 5.
No. 5 Missouri Baptist will host a triangular Feb. 19 in St. Louis at which Columbia will begin its season. The Cougars face No. 7 Grand View (Iowa) at 5 p.m. and then Missouri Baptist at 8 p.m .
Columbia then plays No. 12 Bellevue (Nebraska) on Feb. 20 in St. Louis before a run of home games.
To begin their home schedule, the Cougars will host games against William Penn (Iowa) and William Woods on Feb. 23.
The Cougars have March 13 and 14 set aside for a four-team tournament at home, though the participants are yet to be named.
Columbia will face local rival Stephens in its return to AMC play March 26, its only scheduled home conference game in the spring.
The Cougars will complete their season with three conference road games, first at rival William Woods on March 27, then Central Baptist on March 30 and finally Lyon on April 2.
The AMC postseason is set to take place April 5-10. The host for the tournament has not been announced.
The NAIA opening round is scheduled for April 17, and the NAIA finals will take place 10 days later, on April 27 in Sioux City, Iowa.
Columbia sits second in the AMC entering the spring after dropping just one conference game in its fall schedule, a loss to Missouri Baptist in the fall finale The Spartans are ranked No. 5 in the nation and lead the AMC with a 7-0 conference record.
Columbia's full schedule is available here.