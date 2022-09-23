Columbia College volleyball stayed red-hot in its opening day at the Holiday Inn Express Invite in Bourbonnais, Ill. The Cougars won their eighth and ninth consecutive games to kick off the invite.

Columbia (11-7) opened up the day against Cardinal Stritch (7-8) less than 24 hours removed from its conference matchup against Health Sciences and Pharmacy. The Cougars showed a bit of jet lag early, dropping their first set in four matches by a score of 25-20.

  Sports reporter, Spring 2022

