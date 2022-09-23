Columbia College volleyball stayed red-hot in its opening day at the Holiday Inn Express Invite in Bourbonnais, Ill. The Cougars won their eighth and ninth consecutive games to kick off the invite.
Columbia (11-7) opened up the day against Cardinal Stritch (7-8) less than 24 hours removed from its conference matchup against Health Sciences and Pharmacy. The Cougars showed a bit of jet lag early, dropping their first set in four matches by a score of 25-20.
Columbia quickly shook it off, winning the next three sets 25-16, 25-17and 25-16 en route to its first win of the day. Stritch had a hitting percentage below the .200 mark in each of the final three sets while the Cougars hit .333, .275, and .310 in their final three.
Columbia had ten aces throughout the match and put up 62 kills against the Wolves 42.
The Cougars kept it rolling in their second match against Olivet Nazarene (5-10). Columbia took a hard-fought first set 25-22 and a competitive second set 25-19, before demolishing the Tigers 25-7 in the final set to pick up the victory.
Columbia held a hitting percentage of .407 in the final set while Nazarene hit a staggering -.250. The Tigers had just two kills in the set against nine errors.
Columbia wraps up the Holiday Inn Express Invite beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday against Campbellsville University before facing Marian University at 1 p.m. in Bourbonnais.