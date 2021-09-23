The No. 20 Cougars continued their hot streak Thursday versus the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy, winning three straight sets to improve to 16-4 on the season.
The Cougars won 25-19, 25-17 and 25-14 . The Eutectics gave the Cougars a good fight, especially in the first two sets. After the Cougars jumped out to a 22-12 lead in the first set, UHSP scored five of the next six to bring the set within five points, before Beyza Bektasoglu finished the set with a kill for the Cougars.
In the second set, the Eutectics came within two points, with the Cougars holding a slim 12-10 advantage before taking control, scoring nine of the next 14 points and eventually winning the set.
Bektasoglu and Sidney Branson each had double digit kills for the Cougars. Bektasoglu ended with 11 and Branson ended with 10.
The Cougars travel to Arkansas to face Williams Baptist at 5 p.m. Monday.