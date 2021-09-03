After winning seven straight games to open its season, Columbia College volleyball (6-2) dropped two games Friday.
The Cougars first lost against the ninth-ranked Viterbo (Wisconsin) in five sets, before being swept by No. 21 Grand View (Iowa).
Viterbo had to come from behind down to stop CC from extending its unbeaten streak to eight. The Cougars took the first two sets 25-22 and 25-21, before the V-Hawks leveled the match with 25-21 and 25-20 set wins. The deciding set went to a tiebreaker, which Viterbo won 16-14.
Grand View made quick work of the Cougars. The Vikings entered the day 0-7 on the season, but had a win in hand from an earlier game heading into the CC matchup. They took the first set 28-26, before 25-18 and 25-22 sealed the win.
Columbia return to the court against Life University at 1 p.m., and then again against Midland University at 5 p.m. Saturday in Sioux City, Iowa.
Bruins get winning start to tournament
Rock Bridge softball won twice and lost once on the first day of the Southside Classic in Columbia.
The Bruins lost their first game of the day to Blue Springs 8-7 before rebounding with a 6-1 win against Logan-Rogersville and a 5-0 win against Ozark.
Rock Bridge will face Helias at noon Saturday for Day 2 of the tournament.
Hickman boys soccer beats Capital City
The Kewpies beat the Cavaliers 5-0.
Hickman next takes on Jeff City on Tuesday night at home.