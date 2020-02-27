With one game remaining until the conference tournament, Columbia College women’s basketball is clicking.
The Cougars (24-5, 20-3 American Midwest Conference) continued their hot stretch with a 76-61 road win over Central Baptist (15-12, 11-12 AMC) Thursday night to extend their winning streak to five games.
Defense was the difference for CC in the first quarter. It allowed eight first-quarter points and just two in the final 7:37 to take a 18-8 lead. The Cougars never pulled away until late after a relatively even second and third quarters.
Even after shooting a poor 4-for-13 from the field, Raegan Wieser was critical down the stretch at the foul line. She went 10 of 10 from the charity stripe and tallied 21 points and 11 rebounds.
Forwards Mai Nienhueser and Geena Stephens and point guard Jordan Alford also scored in double figures.
Central Baptist got the majority of its offense from Grace Coates, who scored 29 points, 18 more than her season average.
Even with a road date with Lyon at 1 p.m. Saturday, the Cougars cannot win the regular season conference title after Lyon picked up a 76-40 win Thursday. The Cougars sit two games back and are tied for second place in the standings.
Poor shooting night plagues CC men’s basketball in loss
Columbia College men’s basketball fell to Central Baptist College 82-64 for its second consecutive loss.
The Cougars (18-11, 13-8 AMC) hung around with Central Baptist (19-8, 15-6 AMC) in the first half, trailing 33-32, but they allowed 49 points after halftime. They shot 15% from 3-point range and 28% overall from the field, with just one assist in the game.
Central Baptist shot 52% from the field and dished out 18 assists.
Much of the Cougars offense came at the foul line. The game featured 48 total team fouls, with each team shooting more than 30 free throws. Thirty of the Cougars’ 64 points came at the line, and senior Desmond Funches made all 10 of his attempts.
Justin Shaw and Thibault Benabid also scored in double figures, but neither shot above 50% from the field.
Columbia College now sits tied with Lyon for sixth place in the conference with one game remaining.
The Cougars take on Lyon at 3 p.m. Saturday.