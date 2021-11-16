Columbia College women’s basketball dominated William Penn in a 69-45 win Tuesday in Oskaloosa, Iowa.
The Cougars (5-2) walked into halftime with a 19-point lead at 42-23. It was a closer second half, though, as the Cougars outscored the Statesmen 27-22.
Columbia dominated William Penn (0-7) in all facets of the game. The Cougars outshot their opponents 48.3% to 29.8%, out-rebounded them 52 to 21 and had 19 assists while William Penn just had eight.
Clare Shetley’s double-double — 14 points and 11 rebounds — led Columbia on a night when three players registered double-digit points.
The Cougars host Missouri Valley at 7 p.m. Friday.
Columbia College men’s basketball loses close game against Missouri Valley
Columbia College men’s basketball fell to Missouri Valley 89-87 in a game that went down to the wire.
The Cougars (4-4) trailed the Vikings (4-1) 46-44 at halftime. The second half saw more of the same competitive basketball as both Missouri Valley and Columbia scored 43 points.
Missouri Valley shot 55.6% from the 3-point line, which proved to be the major differentiator between the two teams as Columbia shot 43.5%.
The Vikings’ Jace Lance hit a 3 with 1:50 left in the second half, which ended up being the shot that put Missouri Valley on top.
Chima Oduocha had a solid game for the Cougars with 16 points and eight boards.
Up next, Columbia plays Central Methodist at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Fayette.