No. 10-seed Columbia College women’s basketball (26-6) faces No. 7-seed Rio Grande (31-2) at 6 p.m. Friday in the NAIA National Championship opening-round semifinal at Marian Arena in Indianapolis, Indiana.
In the latest NAIA Coaches’ Top 25 poll, the Cougars received 14 votes for the top 25. The Red Storm are ranked No. 20 and received 214 votes.
The winner of the game faces either No. 2-seed Marian (27-4) or No. 15 Olivet Nazarene (20-11) at 5 p.m. Saturday in the opening-round final at Marian Arena.