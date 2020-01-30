Columbia College women’s basketball had two chances to tie the game in the final seconds against William Woods. Both Raegan Wieser and Allison Stiers missed contested 3-pointers, and the Cougars’ hopes were dashed when they were forced to foul.
The 68-63 loss snapped a seven-game win streak and moved the Cougars’ record to 17-4.
CC trailed at the half by six points but managed to retake the lead in the third quarter. After a tight fourth quarter, the Owls pulled in front for good with just over two minutes remaining.
Mai Nienhauser led the Cougars with 20 points and Ukari McKinney had nine points and eight rebounds. Senior Jordan Alford did not play due to medical reasons, a team spokeswoman confirmed after the game.
The Cougars will face Park University at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Southwell Complex.
Columbia College men hang on for second straight win
Despite blowing a nine-point halftime lead, Columbia College men’s basketball picked up its second straight victory with a 59-54 win over William Woods.
Columbia College led 37-28 at halftime, but that lead was erased less than five minutes into the second half after a 10-0 run by the Owls. The Cougars responded with an 18-6 run to go ahead 55-44 and held on for the five-point victory.
Thibault Benabid and Desmond Funches combined for 37 of the team’s 59 points on the night. Justin Shaw dished out a team-high five assists.
CC hosts Park University at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Southwell Complex.