Columbia College women’s basketball won its first conference championship since 2017-18, defeating Lyon 53-48 in the American Midwest Conference Tournament final Monday in Batesville, Arkansas. It proved to be a redemption win for the second-seeded Cougars, who lost to the top seeded Scots in the past two AMC final games.
While the final score was close, there were no lead changes after Mallory Shetley’s layup 58 seconds into the game that gave Columbia the lead.
The Cougars’ clinical shooting was key in its victory, converting 19 of 43 field goals and 6 of 13 from deep. Meanwhile, Lyon made 19 of 51 from the field and 6 of 16 beyond the arc.
Clare Shetley continued with her strong play in the conference postseason for Columbia, finishing with eight points, 12 rebounds and three steals.
For the second game in a row, Mallory Shetley was the Cougars’ scoring leader, notching 16 points.
More than half of the Scots’ points came from Jade Giron and Allison Byars, who scored 15 and 13 points, respectively. They each had six rebounds.
In his fifth and final season coaching the Cougars, Taylor Possail won his second AMC Tournament. He won it in his first and last season.
Columbia (26-5) begins NAIA Tournament play March 11. Its opponent will be announced at 6 p.m. Thursday during the NAIA Women’s Basketball Selection Show.