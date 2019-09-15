William Woods University women's golf has long held an iron grip atop the American Midwest Conference, and Columbia College has long been a part of the chase behind them.
The William Wood University Owls won the AMC championship every year since they hired head coach Barry Doty in 2002.. Until last fall, WWU hadn't been beaten by a conference opponent for the last 17 years.
Who was the team that ended William Woods' run of conference dominance by beating the Owls last October at the Columbia College Cougar Classic? That squad was CC, who out-shot the Owls by four strokes and finally showed that William Woods is mortal.
With the historic victory, the idea that the Owls are an unbeatable juggernaut has now passed. For Columbia, the next step is upending William Woods from their place as the queens atop the AMC throne.
"I really do," Columbia College senior golfer Mindy Hennrich said when asked if this year's team has a shot to end the Owls' long AMC title streak. "Our team has gotten a lot better throughout the summer and I'm excited for this year. I've played against William Woods for four years...and good competition like that makes you work for something."
Since head coach John Utley was hired to lead the newly-established CC golf program in 2012, his confidence in the talent of this season's women's team is the strongest it's ever been.
Columbia snagged two highly-decorated players from the transfer portal: sophomore Emily Strunck, who was a Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference individual champion at Cardinal Stritch University last year, and Sydney Parrish, a Washington Missouri, grad who played NCAA Division I golf in 2018 for Indiana State.
"I think that our potential of depth, one through seven, is the best that we've ever had," Utley said of his team. "We haven't set any records yet...but I feel like it's just a matter of time before the new kids to settle in. Our top five has a chance to shoot a lower score than any five we've ever put out there."
But despite the new faces, it's the returning ones — Hennrich, Lauren Hawley and former Tolton Catholic star Haleigh Berrey — who are at the core of the squad.
All three were voted onto All-AMC lists last season, with Berrey the most notable as a second-team nod. A three-sport prep star at Tolton, Berrey's athleticism is what Utley believes sets her apart from her competition.
"She's very athletic and has the power to go dominate a golf course," Utley said. "It's just a matter if she's in a rhythm and on her game, (because) she can shoot a really good score on any golf course. She's a competitor and loves to compete."
Hennrich, the Cougars' lone senior, has been apart of Columbia's golf program all four years and seen it grow up since she enrolled. She hopes that this year will be the one where their hard work is finally rewarded with a maiden AMC title.
"I've seen (this program) grow a lot," Hennrich said. "There are a lot more players here than when I started...the people are just getting better. I think the whole team is feeling good (and) I'm excited to go from here."
Columbia tees off their season Monday with first round play in the William Woods Fall Invitational in Fulton.