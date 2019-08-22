John Klein has been the face of Columbia College soccer for some time now. But like any coach, he can’t be on the field in the heat of the action.
In the last three seasons, though, his daughter has been doing that for him.
Entering his eighth season as the women’s soccer coach and 22nd overall with CC, Klein is already the all-time program leader in wins for both the men’s and women’s teams. Molly Klein, his daughter, can take some of the credit for that.
John Klein’s playing days at Duke and St. Louis University are long gone, his influence on the game now restricted to the coaching role. That’s where Molly — the reigning American Midwest Conference Player of the Year — comes in.
“To have the opportunity to coach your daughter in college is a special experience,” John said. “There aren’t many coaches or dads out there that can probably say that. I’m expecting her to step up with her teammates this year and really enjoy this final season.”
Molly, a senior midfielder, is the top returner on a senior-heavy Cougar team, one that is building excitement before its season-opening game Friday at 7 p.m. in Columbia against Martin Methodist College.
“(John) has always been a coach in my eyes,” Molly said of her father. “It’s been really special and I’ve just been really grateful that I’ve had this opportunity. I’ve been able to play four years of college soccer for him. ... I’m going to miss it.”
Though the Klein duo is the most well-known part of this team, a handy four other all-AMC first-team selections return this season, too. Those five seniors, along with another one in junior college transfer Elisa Vega, are the core that John Klein believes will really make his team go.
“That senior class ... (they) have seen all kinds of minutes, have seen all kinds of success,” he said. “Those six are all tremendous leaders and all have key characteristics that make us a dangerous soccer team, a good soccer team.”
Four of those six in particular — Molly Klein, Kaitlyn Tambke, Kelsey Mirts and Lucy Kingsley — have been playing with and against each other since elementary school, sometimes coached by John, and know how to get the best out of each other.
On the other hand, the question now is how well the senior core will gel with the younger classes. A nine-player freshman class is entering a program that already has a seven-strong sophomore group, so underclassmen undoubtedly will have major roles in the Cougars’ push for a fifth AMC title in the school’s history.
“I think we’re going to be alright,” Molly Klein said about working with the younger players. “I think we’ve got a lot of good incoming freshmen who are looking to come out strong. We’re working a lot on pressing and building out of the back and kind of teaching them the ways of Columbia College soccer.”
CC gets an immediate test against a nationally-ranked opponent in No. 7 Martin Methodist College. Despite the graduation loss of first team All-American forward Millene Cabral, Martin Methodist returns a duo of third-team All-Americans in midfielders Suzuho Yamasaki and Natsuna Sugishita. The latter led the nation last season with 22 assists.
It’s a golden opportunity at home to make noise nationally as Columbia was unranked in the first NAIA Coaches’ Top 25 poll, which surprised both Kleins, coach and player.
“We’re going to learn a lot about ourselves this Friday,” John Klein said, “and see how the girls respond to a really high level of soccer. (The Redhawks) move the ball very well. But it’s early; maybe we catch them. We’d love to get a result against them Friday.”
