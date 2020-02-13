For more than 39 minutes, the script for an American Midwest Conference upset was almost perfect. Missouri Baptist outshot No. 15 Columbia College and kept the game within one possession into the final seconds.
Nonetheless, Columbia College had an opportunity to clinch the victory with two free throws from Bria Jones with eight seconds remaining. She missed both attempts, but sophomore Clare Shetley stepped in and grabbed the offensive rebound. Shetley hit both at the charity stripe to seal the 69-64 win over Missouri Baptist (10-13, 10-9 AMC).
“That was a big time rebound,” coach Taylor Possail said. “Clare is a super athletic kid that plays extremely hard. If you play hard, good plays tend to find you.”
It looked like the Cougars (20-5, 16-3 AMC) might take control in the early minutes. They led 21-10 with three minutes remaining in the first quarter. The Spartans quickly erased that deficit with an 11-0 run behind freshman duo Taylor Norris and Alexis Allstun.
Allstun burned the Cougars in the paint with 19 points and 13 rebounds, most of which came in the first half. Norris shot 4-of-10 from behind the arc for 17 points, but fouled out with 1:27 to play.
“When it comes to February, every single game is tough,” Possail said. “That’s a nice basketball team over there. They play really hard, they play really smart.”
Throughout the game, Jordan Alford and Raegan Wieser struggled shooting the ball. The two combined to go 8-of-24 with nine turnovers.
Junior Geena Stephens, who played a game-high 37 minutes, and freshman Mackenzie Dubbert each scored in double figures for the Cougars.
“We’re gonna need Geena to have (15) and (Mackenzie) to have 11,” Possail said. “Raegan and Jordan can’t shoulder the weight like that. For us, it’s continuing to promote that when your number is called, you are ready, you are confident to make a big play.”
After halftime, the game remained tight, but the Cougars were able to limit Allstun’s presence inside. The Spartans had eight offensive rebounds in the first half, but only two in the second.
“During halftime, we definitely talked about how we needed to find a body and not let them have second chance rebounds and second chance points,” Stephens said.
The Cougars head on the road for a matchup with Lindenwood-Belleville at 1 p.m. Saturday in Belleville, Illinois.
“A lot of programs around the country shoot for 20 wins, so we’re there,” Possail said. “The talent is there, we’re fully capable. Now it is, let’s put that dominant performance together for 40 minutes that we know we’re capable of doing.”
Cougars dominate Spartans for bounce back win
In Columbia College’s 11-2 stretch since the start of the new year, it had rarely put together as complete of a performance as the one it unveiled Thursday night.
The Cougars (17-9, 12-6 AMC) fell behind 27-17 midway through the first quarter but catapulted in front of Missouri Baptist (13-10, 9-8 AMC) with a 56-15 run in the next 22 minutes to cruise to an 88-57 win.
“(Missouri Baptist) hit a bunch of 3s early and kind of took the momentum, but our guys responded, played great defense the last 30 minutes,” coach Tomas Brock said.
After falling to the Spartans back in December, junior Jack Fritsche said that the team was looking forward to this game saying, “we really, really wanted this one bad.” Fritsche made 4-of-7 3-pointers for 16 points.
“Wherever I’m at on the court, I feel like I can make a shot and especially if I see one or two fall, my eyes get wide and I feel like the next one is gonna go in too,” Fritsche said.
When the Cougars trailed early, the lineup that was key in bringing them back consisted of starters Fritsche, Braden Wendel and bench players Adam Mennemeyer, Desmond Funches and Beau Washer.
“We’re really deep,” Fritsche said. “Everybody can step up on any given night and if somebody has an off game, somebody else is going to step up. Our depth is what gives us the advantage over most teams.”
Mennemeyer scored 17 points to lead all scorers, grabbed eight rebounds and handed out three assists. Four other Cougars also scored in double figures.
“Whoever was feeling it was getting the ball,” Mennemeyer said.
Missouri Baptist struggled to find any rhythm offensively in the final 30 minutes. The Spartans shot 29% from the field and their second leading scorer, Brendon Hardy, shot 0 for 10.
“They started off hot, made a couple shots, even some contested ones that we felt we were playing good defense on,” Fritsche said. “We just kept playing defense and believed in ourselves and I think that’s what started our run and gave us the advantage.”
The Cougars head to take on Lindenwood-Belleville at 3 p.m. Saturday after winning the first game of the season series by 45 points.