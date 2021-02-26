Just six days after the previous matchup between the two programs, Columbia College women’s basketball and Central Baptist met again Friday at the Southwell Complex.
The teams and venue were the same, but the stakes had changed. The two teams were now battling it out in the semifinal game of the American Midwest Conference Tournament.
Thanks to varied offense and enormous performances from Allison Stiers, Geena Stephens and Mallory Shetley, Columbia defeated Central Baptist 77-60 to set up an AMC final against Lyon College on Monday.
“That was a big-time performance from our kids,” Columbia coach Taylor Possail said. “Central Baptist is an extremely talented team that’s well-coached. We continued to make adjustments, they continued to rebound with everything they had.
“To win in the playoffs, your top three players — Allison, Mallory and Geena — need to be your best three players.”
Stiers, Stephens and Shetley put up 16, 16 and 11 points, respectively, with 32 points between them in the second half alone.
After being stifled in the paint by the Mustangs in the second quarter, Stephens spearheaded the second-half march by driving to the net, drawing fouls and converting baskets with lethal accuracy.
With just eight first-half points in the paint across Columbia’s roster, Possail said that Stephens attacking the rim allowed the rest of her teammates to do the same.
“For (Stephens) to really pick up the slack when we needed her to get to the rim and open those floodgates — and all of a sudden, guess what? — here comes Sophia (Popp) to the rim, here comes Allison to the rim. That’s a senior-inspired moment for us,” Possail said.
For Stephens, the charge came from the coaching staff.
“My coaches really just reminded me that I can get to the rim,” Stephens said. “A huge part of the game is free throws, so just to get to the line, and it will all work out from there.”
Matching Stephens’ game-high — and leading Columbia for the third game in a row — Stiers was at times unstoppable. She remained the one constant in Columbia’s offense throughout the game, consistently posing an uncontainable threat to the Mustangs’ defense.
“(Stiers is) starting to hit her stride now within the flow of our offensive concepts,” Possail said. “She’s feeling really good right now.”
Though she fell five points short of her teammate's game-high point total, Shetley’s contribution was also enormous, as the freshman ultimately fell just one assist and one rebound short of a triple-double (11 points, nine rebounds, nine assists).
“The first half I didn’t get a lot of shots up, so the second half my main focus was to get to the boards and get my points from there,” Shetley said. “I got an offensive put-back and just worked off of that.”
Away from the dynamic trio, Columbia did what it has for much of its seven-game winning streak. It kept its opponent guessing on offense by switching its route of attack from quarter to quarter, and put up a giant points total from non-starters.
The Cougars outscored the Mustangs 37-9 from the bench, including three first-quarter 3s from Abby Backes.
Columbia’s efforts from the perimeter ended in the first half, however, as it turned to the paint to collect its points — a switch that Central Baptist couldn’t keep up with and ultimately won Columbia the game.
Its finals opponent is the AMC’s top seed and 18th-ranked Lyon College, but despite the tough matchup, the mood is high in the Columbia camp.
“It’s a huge game,” Stephens said. “It’s always really fun to play a top team in our conference and I know our girls are really hyped to play them.”
Shetley shared Stephens' enthusiasm.
“I don’t think we played our best ball last game against Lyon, and we’re playing really good ball. You saw that tonight,” Shetley said. “I think it’ll be a completely different game.”
Possail said that reaching the final met Columbia’s preseason ambitions.
“Lyon is a team I have the utmost respect for. Coach Stewart-Lange does an incredible job,” Possail said. “It represents an opportunity for us to go to their place and compete for a championship.
“Every single year, you ask to play in March. With our win tonight we get to play in March. My goal every year is to do so, and we reached our goal again for the fourth straight year.”
The Cougars will compete for the championship against Lyon at 7 p.m. Monday in Batesville, Arkansas.