Columbia College women’s basketball entered its matchup with Central Baptist on Saturday — its final regular season game — with a chance to take the top seed of the American Midwest Conference Tournament.
For that to happen, the Cougars needed both a win and for No. 18 Lyon College to fall in its noon matchup against Harris-Stowe.
Columbia (12-4, 10-2 AMC) did its job, defeating Central Baptist 72-62, but results elsewhere did not fall its way, meaning it will enter the AMC Tournament as the No. 2 seed.
“With how our tournament is set up, with automatic bids, it’s critical that we get an automatic bid,” Columbia coach Taylor Possail said. “To win five in a row down the stretch to secure the two seed is really, really critical for such a young team.”
The game squared up two of the AMC’s best defenses, but it took moments of exceptional offense to define the outcome.
For those moments, Columbia turned to different players at different times. Abby Backes dominated the first half with four 3s, Mallory Shetley and Geena Stephens pulled Columbia out of its worst run of the game late in the third quarter and finally, Allison Stiers had a mammoth fourth quarter to secure the win.
Backes, a freshman, went 4 of 5 from beyond the arc in the first half, including a 3-point buzzer-beater to give Columbia a 10-point lead at the break.
“She hasn’t been in many games like this before,” Possail said. “We try to get them ready, we try to get them prepared, but the reality is, those two kids haven’t been in big moments yet. For (Backes) to come in the first half and have four 3s … including that halftime buzzer-beater, was huge.”
The third quarter saw a resurgent Central Baptist emerge, however. With two minutes remaining in the quarter, what was a 10-point Columbia lead had flipped to a five-point deficit.
Enter Shetley and the senior day celebrator, Stephens. An 8-0 run shared equally between the two closed out the quarter and restored Columbia’s lead.
“Those two are our two best players,” Possail said. “As a coach, you always turn to your top players and you say, ‘Go make a play.’ For Geena and Mallory to combine for eight down the stretch in the third quarter to give us that lead — give us that momentum — going into the fourth quarter was huge.”
“That’s what leaders do, that’s what star players do — they put the team on their back when they need them to most.”
The three-point lead was anything but unassailable so Columbia turned to Stiers to clinch the win, who contributed an 18-point fourth quarter.
The sophomore entered the quarter with four points and ended the game with career-high 22. Stiers’ influence in the final 10 minutes was the individual magic Columbia needed, as she matched Central Baptist’s total fourth quarter points by herself.
“She hadn’t had an opportunity to do that in a game,” Possail said. “For us, she picked the right time to do it. We really needed her. Our backs were against the wall.
“We knew that (Stiers) could do that and I was happy to see her do it in a game.”
Columbia will begin postseason play Wednesday at the Southwell Complex in Columbia. It will know its opponent for the opening round Monday.