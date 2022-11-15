Columbia College women’s basketball lost to Clarke University 78-62 on Tuesday at the Southwell Complex in Columbia.

The Cougars had a tough time keeping the Pride off the glass. Clarke had 44 rebounds compared to the Cougars’ 29 boards. Clarke also had 13 offensive rebounds, three more than Columbia.

