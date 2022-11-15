Columbia College women’s basketball lost to Clarke University 78-62 on Tuesday at the Southwell Complex in Columbia.
The Cougars had a tough time keeping the Pride off the glass. Clarke had 44 rebounds compared to the Cougars’ 29 boards. Clarke also had 13 offensive rebounds, three more than Columbia.
The Cougars shot 38% (25-for-66) from the field.
Clarke’s Emma Kelchen led all scorers with 17 points and was 8-for-10 from the field. Mackenzie Hess led Columbia with 12 points.
Columbia has lost two straight after winning its first four games.
The Cougars next host Williams Baptist at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
CC men’s basketball knocks off Central Methodist
Columbia College men’s basketball defeated Central Methodist 79-62 at the Southwell Complex.
The Cougars trailed 41-36 at halftime but took over with 11 minutes remaining.
Freshman Brock Davis capped a 16-3 run with an emphatic fast-break dunk. He finished with 18 points.
Tony Burks led the Cougars with 21 points, and Collin Parker added 11.
The Cougars improved to 4-2 overall and remained undefeated at home with the victory.
Columbia next host Williams Baptist at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
CC’ League of Legends team wins META Gaming final
Columbia College’s League of Legends team emerged victorious in the META Gaming final, defeating Northern Virginia Community College by a score of 2-0. The victory extends a six-game win streak to get the Cougars to 19-11 on the season. Columbia will take on Rutgers in the NECC Fall Legends Mideast Division playoffs Wednesday.