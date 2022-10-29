After a 90-point win in its season opener, Columbia College women's basketball hung on for a 76-73 home win over Kansas Wesleyan on Saturday in a game Cougars coach James Arnold described as "ugly."
Columbia held Kansas Wesleyan to 35.9% shooting from the field, but the Cougars weren't much better at 40% from the field. Defensive lapses and scoring droughts on offense led to several runs for the Coyotes.
At no point were the shooting struggles more evident than in the final six minutes of the game. DeLaney Horstman sunk a jumper to put the Cougars up 71-56 with 5:29 to go, but Kansas Wesleyan answered with its biggest run of the game.
The Coyotes (0-2), who had just one point in the first 4½ minutes of the fourth quarter , kept Columbia off the boards for over four minutes and trimmed the deficit to two with 27 seconds remaining.
A pair of Lexi Miller free throws returned the Cougars' lead to four, and Arnold called timeout to set the Columbia defense. When the Cougars broke the huddle, however, a mix-up led to six Columbia players on the court at once, resulting in a technical foul . Wesleyan sank both free throws and had the ball with 21 seconds remaining with a chance to win or tie.
The Coyotes — who finished with 15 second-chance points in the game — missed three shots in the final seconds. Miller finally corralled a defensive rebound and hit one of two free throws, and the Coyotes failed to get a shot off at the buzzer.
"When you win the close one with mistakes that we made as coaches and players, and learning and growing pains, you feel really good about it," Arnold said. "I think now we'll have a little bit more attention in practice, and as coaches, we won't take small things for granted, such as pressure and things like that."
The game was full of runs for both teams. The Cougars (2-0) had stretches where their offense was clicking and other stretches where the offense went dormant.
Columbia led 40-32 at halftime and stretched the lead to 12 early in the third quarter, but Wesleyan went on a 14-4 run as the Cougars cooled off.
Columbia countered with a 19-6 run to build a lead it never again surrendered. The Cougars only trailed twice in the game — both within the first seven minutes of the game.
"Credit the kids; we had some resiliency there. We got a little uglier than we wanted to at times," Arnold said. "As I've said before, we've got some work to do. We knew that, and tonight exposed some things, and that's good for us."
Columbia had three players finish in double figures. Mallory Shetley led the Cougars with 13 points and nine rebounds. Mackenzie Hess and Abby Backes finished with 12 and 10 points, respectively.
Columbia next hosts Westminster College at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.