After a 90-point win in its season opener, Columbia College women's basketball hung on for a 76-73 home win over Kansas Wesleyan on Saturday in a game Cougars coach James Arnold described as "ugly."

Columbia held Kansas Wesleyan to 35.9% shooting from the field, but the Cougars weren't much better at 40% from the field. Defensive lapses and scoring droughts on offense led to several runs for the Coyotes.

  Sports reporter, Spring 2022

