Columbia College has postponed its next five women's basketball games in accordance with the American Midwest Conference’s COVID-19 protocols.
The games, originally scheduled to occur between Jan. 28 and Feb. 6 have not been rescheduled yet.
The postponed games include against William Woods on Jan. 28 and Feb. 2, Lyon College on Jan. 30, Missouri Baptist on Feb. 4 and University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis on Feb. 6.
Columbia (8-4, 6-2 AMC) received votes in the latest AMC coaches’ poll.
The Cougars next scheduled game is against Hannibal-LaGrange at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 11 in Columbia.