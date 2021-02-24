Columbia College women’s basketball has never lost to University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in its 13-game series.
Since its first matchup on Jan. 3, 2015, the Cougars have recorded six wins of 40 points or more, including 76- and 80-point blowouts.
Based on that alone, one would be forgiven for thinking Columbia’s American Midwest Conference tournament quarterfinals matchup with Health Sciences was the next best thing to a bye week.
But this season has seen a rejuvenated Eutectics program.It’s due to having one of the best scorers in the NAIA in sophomore guard Grace Beyer, who has averaged 28.7 points this season — four more than anyone in the division. Beyer’s 36 points on Jan. 9 against Columbia gave the Eutectics their closest game ever, a four-point loss, with the Cougars.
Normal services resumed on Wednesday, however, as Columbia advanced to the AMC semifinals, routing Health Sciences 75-41.
“I thought defensively we looked really good tonight,” Columbia coach Taylor Possail said. “We flew around, we made plays, we got into them. I really, really appreciated the effort on that end of the floor.”
Why was this game such mismatch when the regular season game between the two programs had been such a closely fought contest? The answer is simple: Beyer was out with an injury.
Without Beyer, the Cougars defense imposed its will on the Eutectics.
Columbia smothered Health Sciences’ offense into submission, picking up 26 defensive rebounds and nine blocks and forcing the visitors to turn the ball over 28 times.
Kamryn Mennemeyer and Kaitlin Benson in particular caused the visiting offense grief. Mennemeyer ended the contest with a game-high six blocks and Benson with a game-leading four steals.
“That was the first playoff game either (Mennemeyer and Benson) have ever played in,” Possail said. “For them to jump in and play like that in their first playoff game was pretty big.”
On the other end, Columbia did what it has for much of the latter part of the season. It rotated its lineup often with great effect, it dominated the boards and it benefitted from individual moments of excellence.
Allison Stiers led the Cougars in scoring for the second-straight game with 23 points. Her total marked back-to-back games in which she set a career-high point total.
“Allison is playing good ball right now,” Possail said. “We’ve moved her around — she’s really versatile for us — and we’re playing her in a new position she’s not used to playing and she’s thriving in that position.
“Her athleticism and her ability to go get the ball and make plays around the rim is really a big difference maker for us.”
Columbia once again showed the benefits of its deep roster, as its bench outscored the entire Health Sciences team, putting up 50 points. Possail said his team’s bench has a nickname: The Piranhas.
“They’re flying around, they’re making plays, they see blood ahead in the water and they’re going after it,” Possail said. “Those five are playing incredible ball right now. Fifty points, that’s insane. You don’t see that very often.”
Wednesday was as easy a beginning to postseason play as Columbia could have expected, especially with the absence of Beyer. Beating its semifinal opponent, Central Baptist, is unlikely to be as simple a task.
“What a dangerous team,” Possail said. “When you have a team like Central Baptist with nothing to lose, they can be pretty scary, so we’re gonna have to be real focused.”