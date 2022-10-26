Columbia College athletic director James Arnold speaks with game announcer Brett Jones (copy)

Columbia College athletic director and now-women's basketball head coach James Arnold speaks with game announcer Brett Jones on Nov. 4, 2019, at Southwell Complex in Columbia.

 Alexandria Wells/Missourian

On the surface, little has changed for Columbia College women's basketball. The reigning American Midwest Conference Tournament champion Cougars were picked to repeat as champions. Columbia, a program with just one losing season in its 21-year history, is coming off a season that featured its seventh straight NAIA tournament berth.

The Cougars return AMC All-Conference First-Teamer Mallory Shetley, Second-Teamer Abby Backes and AMC All-Freshman DeLaney Horstman for the 2022-23 season.

  • Sports reporter, Spring 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at pjhxnb@umsystem.edu

