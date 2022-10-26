On the surface, little has changed for Columbia College women's basketball. The reigning American Midwest Conference Tournament champion Cougars were picked to repeat as champions. Columbia, a program with just one losing season in its 21-year history, is coming off a season that featured its seventh straight NAIA tournament berth.
The Cougars return AMC All-Conference First-Teamer Mallory Shetley, Second-Teamer Abby Backes and AMC All-Freshman DeLaney Horstman for the 2022-23 season.
However, the Cougars underwent a big change in one area this offseason.
Columbia is now led by new coach James Arnold, who also doubles as the school's athletic director, which is a role he's served in since 2019. Arnold takes over as the fourth head coach in the program's history, after previous head coach Taylor Possail decided to step away after five seasons to spend more time with his family.
Arnold steps into big shoes; Possail exited the program after amassing a 122-31 record, good for the best winning percentage in program history at .797. It's a big transition for a program that rarely goes through a coaching change, but Arnold believes it won't feel that way.
"Part of the strategy and how we went about this was making that announcement in January, and so that allowed a couple of things to happen," Arnold said. "One is for me to dig in and watch and observe at a closer level than I would have as an AD, and I was able to watch the players, which allowed me to become more familiar with them."
Arnold also had some of the players in class and as part of the Student Athlete Advisory Council, bringing familiarity and easing the transition. As for on the court, Arnold believes that won't be a difficult adjustment either.
"We've changed a little bit, but we've also kept some things that we know we do really well," Arnold said. "There's still a lot of core philosophies that coach (Possail) and I have in common, which is that, first and foremost, that we want to make sure our student-athletes have a great experience and enjoy themselves, and that the sport is supposed to be fun."
The main on-court difference Arnold thinks people will notice is in the offensive game. Arnold says the team is likely to play with a bit more pace than before, but the core principles will remain intact.
Arnold brings the benefit of having previous NAIA head coaching experience — going 79-45 in four seasons as the head coach at Central Methodist, a program that had 11 consecutive losing seasons prior to his arrival. He then became an assistant coach at Southeast Missouri State.
Central Methodist won just five games the season before Arnold took over, but it won 17 times in his inaugural season — the second-largest turnaround in NAIA history. Arnold won Heart of Athletic America Conference Coach of the Year honors as a result.
This time around, Arnold is inheriting a program that won 25 games last season, and he is ready to tackle the expectations head-on.
"The approach is maybe different when you're taking over a perennial winner and a championship-level program," Arnold said. "There's a certain amount of healthy pressure that comes with that, but I'm excited about getting handed the keys and to have the opportunity to take something great and put your own stamp on it, but also being the steward to keep things rolling and maybe even take us farther."
While the Cougars are returning several key contributors, they didn't keep everybody. Columbia lost three seniors, most notably All-Conference Second Team and All-Defensive Team forward Clare Shetley.
The Cougars are in a bit of a youth movement, rostering 12 underclassmen to just four upperclassmen. Columbia added several transfers, highlighted by Hannah Ferguson — a four-year starter at Bethany College in Kansas.
The Cougars also added Jasmine Taylor and Grace Goodwin, each of whom started two years in community college, as well as Madison Weydert, who played in 28 games in her lone season at the University of Arkansas-Monticello. The mix of transfers, youth and the six returning players creates an interesting blend for Arnold to work with.
"We played an exhibition the other night against a Division I team. We made a run to cut it to five in the fourth quarter, and you look out there and we have three true freshmen, a true sophomore and a senior," Arnold said. "I love our youth, because youth can be molded. It comes in and is ready to learn, and I think that we have a nice balance on our roster of players that have significant experience, whether it's through COVID years or just transfers."
The Cougars' exhibition against Division I Western Illinois showcased what Arnold hopes to be the team's identity for the upcoming season: energy.
Arnold knows that such a young team will have growing pains early as it adapts to a new style of play, but nothing on the court can be accomplished without a high level of energy.
"We hang our hat on energy. We just have a couple team rules, and one of the big team rules is being enthusiastic and having great energy," Arnold said. "Our identity of playing fast, getting shots up, sharing the sugar, getting that extra pass and that extra shot up and really crashing the boards all comes with playing with good energy and playing with great enthusiasm."
As for the team's goals this season, Arnold isn't using youth as an excuse. The goal is to win the league, repeat as conference tournament champions and make a run in the NAIA tournament. With being picked to win the conference, Arnold knows the team has a target on its back and is going to get a team's best shot every game.
"It's a preseason poll for a reason," Arnold said of being picked to win the AMC. "I feel confident that we're gonna have a really nice year, but the question will be, 'How do we handle taking everybody's best shot?'"
Columbia's season tips off at 7 p.m. Thursday at Southwell Complex, where the Cougars take on Central Christian College of the Bible.