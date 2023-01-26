Columbia College women's basketball team defeated Lyon College 80-59 at home Thursday. It was the Cougars' fourth straight win.
Columbia (16-4, 11-2 American Midwest Conference) led the entire game thanks to strong 3-point shooting. The Cougars were 14-of-36 on 3-pointers with an impressive 57% shooting performance beyond the arc in the third quarter.
Senior guard Mackenzie Hess scored a team-high 16 points on 6-of-11 shooting from the field, including 4-of-8 from 3-point range, in 23 minutes of action. Hess also contributed nine rebounds and two steals. In addition, freshman Lexi Miller and sophomore Abby Backes scored 15 and 13 points respectively, helping Columbia secure the win.
The Cougar host Central Baptist College at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Arena of Southwell Complex.
Stars dominate in bounce back performance
Stephens College women's basketball bounced back after a tough loss at Columbia College last Saturday by defeating Hannibal-LaGrange 78-46 in Hannibal.
Stephens (13-6, 8-5) jumped out to a 21-6 lead in the first quarter that it wouldn't relinquish. The team hit 30-of-71 shots from the field for an efficient 42.3 shooting percentage. It was the Stars' second win over the Trojans this season after a 95-35 victory on Dec. 1.
Senior guard Alayasia Douglas had a double-double after recording 17 points and 10 rebounds while adding five steals. Senior guard Allison Moore scored 15 points, while junior guard Marveen Ross added 10 points, nine rebounds and four assists.
Stephens next hits the road to face William Woods University at 5:30 p.m. next Thursday in Fulton.
Lyon upsets CC men's basketball
In the last four minutes of the game, Lyon College scored 14 consecutive points, while Columbia College could not hit a shot. The Fighting Scots defeated the Cougars 84-77 at the Arena of Southwell Complex, ending Columbia's five-game winning streak.
The game was evenly matched, with neither team able to generate a huge lead. Columbia senior Marlon Allen scored a team-high 22 points and added four rebounds and four assists. Senior Tony Burks had 20 points, six rebounds and four assists. In addition, senior guard Dogukan Kara contributed seven assists.
The Cougars host Central Baptist College at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Arena of Southwell Complex.