Columbia College women's basketball team defeated Lyon College 80-59 at home Thursday. It was the Cougars' fourth straight win.

Columbia (16-4, 11-2 American Midwest Conference) led the entire game thanks to strong 3-point shooting. The Cougars were 14-of-36 on 3-pointers  with an impressive 57% shooting performance beyond the arc in the third quarter.

