After the second day of the tournament, Columbia College women’s golf finished in 26th place at 58 over at the NAIA Championship at Lincoln Park Golf Club in Oklahoma City.
The Cougars shot a team total of 29-over 317 for the second consecutive day and did not make the cut for the third and final round.
The top 17 schools advanced with the cut set at 36 over. British Columbia leads the tournament at 4 under.
Emily Strunck posted a team-best 153 through the tournament, which put her in 58th place. Cassidy McAlpine finished tied for 105th.
The 54-hole tournament will conclude Friday.
CC’s Burton competes at NAIA Outdoor Championships
Columbia College women’s track and field freshman Madeline Burton began competing at the NAIA Outdoor Championships at Mickey Miller Blackwell Stadium in Gulf Shores, Alabama.
Burton finished in 20th place after a throw of 115 feet, 11 inches. She broke the school javelin record May 14 with a throw of 128-7, which qualified her for the national event.
Alexander Dukes will race in the men’s half marathon at 6 a.m. Friday.