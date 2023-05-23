Columbia College women’s golf posted a score of 41-over 325 in the opening round of the NAIA Championship at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois, which left the Cougars in a three-way tie for 20th in the 30-team tournament and hovering below the two-round cut line.

The top 17 teams after 36 holes will advance to the final two rounds of the tournament, which is set to be held over the course of Thursday and Friday. Columbia is currently four strokes outside of a two-way tie for 17th at 37 over.