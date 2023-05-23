Columbia College women’s golf posted a score of 41-over 325 in the opening round of the NAIA Championship at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois, which left the Cougars in a three-way tie for 20th in the 30-team tournament and hovering below the two-round cut line.
The top 17 teams after 36 holes will advance to the final two rounds of the tournament, which is set to be held over the course of Thursday and Friday. Columbia is currently four strokes outside of a two-way tie for 17th at 37 over.
Emily Strunck led the Cougars with an opening-round 6-over 77. She is tied for 29th and six strokes behind the individual lead.
All individuals in the top 40, regardless of their team’s standing, will advance to play in the third and fourth rounds, putting Strunck squarely in contention to advance should Columbia drop out.
Cougars freshman Camryn Swinfard shot 8 over in the opening round to sit in a tie for 61st. Sydney Willingham and Cassidy McAlpine posted the other two counting scores for Columbia in Round 1, shooting 82 and 87, respectively. Lillian Knipfel’s 96 was dropped from the Cougars’ team score.
Columbia returns to the course at 8:10 a.m. Wednesday for its second round at TPC Deere Run.