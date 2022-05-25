Columbia College women’s golf finally took to the course Wednesday after the weather delayed — and continues to delay — proceedings at the NAIA National Championships at Lincoln Park Golf Club in Oklahoma City.
The format was reduced to 54 holes from the original 72-hole tournament. Rain in the area delayed tee times further; but the Cougars braved the slick surfaces, shooting a team total of 29-over 317.
Columbia currently sits in 24th out of 30 teams, but 15 teams are yet to finish their opening rounds. British Columbia currently leads the event at 1 under, but still has most of its back nine to complete in the first round.
Emily Strunck shot the best round of the day for the Cougars with a 2-over 74. Lillian Knipfel finished seven over par with a total of 79. Cassidy McAlpine and Haleigh Berrey both shot 82 and Sydney Willingham shot 89.
Strunck trails Truett McConnell's MinJi Kang by five strokes for the individual lead, after Kang posted 69 to open the event.
The Cougars will tee off inRound 2 of the tournament Thursday.
CC track and field athletes begin outdoor championships
Columbia College men’s and women’s track and field is set to begin competing at the NAIA Outdoor Championships at the Mickey Miller Blackwell Stadium in Gulf Shores, Alabama.
Freshman Madeline Burton will compete in flight one of the women's javelin throw finals. Burton broke the school javelin record with a throw of 39.20m which qualified her for the national event.
Alexander Dukes will race in the men’s marathon at 6 a.m. Friday.