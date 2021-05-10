Columbia College women’s golf finished the first round at the American Midwest Conference championship in second place, posting a 38-over 326 to open the tournament Monday at Redfield Golf and Country Club in Eugene.
The Cougars trail regional rival William Woods by 20 strokes with 18 holes to play. The Owls, led by Maria Zrodowska, recorded an 18-over 306 in Round 1.
Zrodowska opened up a big lead on the individual leaderboard after the first round, signing for the only under-par score of the day — a 2-under 70 — to take a five-shot lead over William Baptist’s Sidney Bailey into the final round.
Columbia’s closest challenger to the individual leader is Emily Strunck, who is currently poised to finish in an all-conference spot, in a tie for fourth. She posted 7-over 79 to led CC’s Day 1 efforts.
One stroke further back is Hayleigh Berrey, who shot an 8-over 80 to end the day in a tie for sixth.
Cassidy McAlpine logged a 10-over 82 in her opening 18 holes to sneak into the top 10 in a tie for ninth.
Sydney Willingham and Carson Hall rounded out Columbia’s individual presence on the leaderboard, each posting 13-over 85s to finish the day in a tie for 13th in the 28-player field.
The Cougars will return for the final round at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in Eugene.