It was a gritty, defensive and at times ugly game for Columbia College women’s soccer, at least compared to most of its other competitions.
After winning their last two matches by a combined 13 goals, the Cougars had to scrap more than usual against Missouri Baptist University to come out with a 2-1 win.
“The girls kept working hard,” Columbia College coach John Klein said. “I think they created plenty of scoring chances. We just didn’t finish enough, but 2-1 wins a soccer game, so ultimately we’re happy about that.”
Tied 1-1, Delfina Zolesio Fernandez Blanco gave Columbia (4-0, 3-0 American Midwest Conference) the lead off a rebound with 25 minutes left in the game. It was the culmination of several scoring chances, starting with freshman Natalie Peng’s shot from inside the goalie’s box in the first minute of the second half. Blanco had almost scored moments earlier off a pass from her sister, Emilia.
Aside from an early miscue that led to a goal, Columbia controlled the game the same way it has all season on its way to a 4-0 start: ball control. The Cougars kept a steady pressure on the MBU net as Spartan goalkeeper Hanna Harrison turned in one of the better performances they’ve seen from an opposing goalie with 10 saves.
“Sometimes we have opponents that aren’t as challenging, but Mo-Bap puts up a challenge always,” Klein said. “That’s a really good test.”
Missouri Baptist (1-1, 1-1 AMC) struck shortly after the game began. Columbia controlled possession for the first four minutes but committed a costly turnover in its own zone. MBU senior Madison Dodd jumped in front of a wobbly Cougar pass and kicked to Mara George for the first goal of the game.
“Little disappointing to concede that goal early,” Klein said. “It was our free kick, it was our possession, it was our ball, and we just weren’t comfortable swinging it in the back. Just that little pressure caused us to lose the ball there.”
Columbia got on the board shortly after falling behind for the first time all season. Fewer than three minutes after surrendering the first goal, Jewel Morelan launched from well outside the box. The ball traveled in a tight parabola and just made its way into the top of the net inches past Harrison’s outstretched fingers.
“She’s got to be one of our goal scorers, and it was a terrific strike,” Klein said. “We know that she can beat girls down the wing and get closer, but I love to see a girl hit a 25- or 30-yard strike and be dangerous with that as well.”
Cougars men beat MBU in emotional game
Missouri Baptist scored the first goal, and the bench’s reaction set the tone for the night. Columbia won the game though, and then it was the Cougars’ subs’ turn to take in the moment.
The Spartans’ sideline went wild after Richie Taylor beat Columbia goalkeeper Liam Gibbs with a header to open the scoring five minutes into the game, cheering loudly enough to partially make up for the lack of fans at R. Marvin Owens Field. It was a precursor to the shouty, intense and occasionally chippy game that ensued. Columbia (3-1, 2-1 AMC) won 2-1.
As the final seconds ticked off the clock, Columbia senior captain Lesia Thetsane was dribbling out the game near the sideline when an MBU defender tried to steal the ball. Thetsane put a slick dribbling move on him as the Spartan went stumbling by.
And now the Cougars sideline had its time to celebrate.
A roar went up as the clock struck zero. MBU took offense, and the two sides began edging toward each other. A heated discussion lasted several minutes before subsiding.
“The quality players on the team showcase their skills,” senior midfielder Akins Banton said. “Players get embarrassed. Apparently a couple of the players took it offensive, and they wanted to start a little friction.”
Late in the second half, leading 2-1, sophomore Nick Brandt freed up Nathan Durdle with a cross to put the Cougars up 3-1 and seal the game. Brandt had some choice words for the Spartans defense before the ball even went in the net as Durdle celebrated with a backflip.
“It was awesome to see Nate put in that third one and finish them off,” Klein said.
Columbia had tied the game up in the first half with a goal from Brandt, and it took the lead with 17 minutes left in the second. Thetsane floated a pass down the middle of the field for a Petri Maclain header.
“We kindof got to feel out what the other team’s doing, what we’re doing and what’s gonna work for us,” sophomore defender Carson Lindsey said. “We found and then we found out what to expose.”
The win is Columbia’s third consecutive after losing its season opener to Bellevue University. The Cougars will take on Hannibal-LaGrange on Saturday.
“They had us down 1-0, and we came back and scored and crushed their dreams,” Banton said. “They thought they had, and Wwe just showed them that we can dominate.”