Columbia College women’s soccer beat Stephens College 10-0 at home in the American Midwest Conference semifinals Monday.

The Cougars have combined to outscore their opponents 20-0 so far in the tournament. Their offense dominated with 45 total shots compared to Stephens’ two. Columbia College had eight players score. Izzy Cole and Isabella Govero lead the way with two goals each.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports Reporter, fall 2022 Studying Broadcast Journalism Reach me at jbcdyv@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you