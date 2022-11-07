Columbia College women’s soccer beat Stephens College 10-0 at home in the American Midwest Conference semifinals Monday.
The Cougars have combined to outscore their opponents 20-0 so far in the tournament. Their offense dominated with 45 total shots compared to Stephens’ two. Columbia College had eight players score. Izzy Cole and Isabella Govero lead the way with two goals each.
Columbia will play Harris-Stowe in the finals at 6 p.m. Thursday at home. The Cougars will look to win their sixth straight AMC title.
Columbia College women’s basketball earns fourth straight win
Columbia College women’s basketball defeated Oklahoma Panhandle State 77-67.
The Cougars had four players score in double figures. Peyton Crowe made her presence felt, leading the way with 18 points. Mallory Shetley scored 14 and Abby Backes had 13.
Columbia’s bench played a big factor as well, scoring 29 points. Meanwhile its defense produced 14 turnovers that led to 20 points.
Columbia’s next game is on the road against Grand View at 6 p.m. Friday.
CC bowling takes second at Bronco Open
Columbia College bowling placed second out of 10 in the Bronco Open on Sunday, finishing with an overall total of 7,779.
The Cougars finished a narrow 11 pins above Morningside University and trailed first-place Iowa Western Community College by 62 pins.
The two-day event at Hastings College marked the second top-three finish for Columbia to start its season after the Cougars finished third in the Lions Classic.
Jordyn Czerw notched her second individual win of the season, and Mollie Goodwin finished 16th individually.
Columbia returns to action Nov. 19-20 for the Clash of the Spartans in St. Charles.