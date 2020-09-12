Columbia College women’s soccer shut out Bellevue in a commanding defensive performance.
Even while coming out in a conservative four-defender formation, the Cougars seemed to have the upper hand on Bellevue University on Saturday evening. Goalkeeper Kate Marshall was rarely challenged, only handling the ball a few times. Still, scoring goals was a problem for most of the day.
Nonetheless, it was enough as the Cougars (1-0) held on to beat Bellevue (2-1) 1-0.
“I thought our girls were patient,” Columbia coach John Klein said. “I thought they did a good job of moving the ball around and keeping possession. We’re going to have to figure out how to get goals a little bit better.”
Despite its possession dominance, Columbia wasn’t scoring. It had only a handful of chances until there were about 15 minutes left in the game.
The Cougars worked the ball deep into Bellevue’s zone and drew a handball in the 18-yard box. Senior defender Abigail Meyer blasted the subsequent penalty kick past Bellevue goalie Sabrina Staufenbiel for Columbia’s first goal of the season.
“We worked on free kicks last night, set plays and we did not spend time on PK’s, but Abby hit a lot of free kicks last night,” Klein said. “She’s got such a solid foot. She gets over the ball. She keeps it low. I felt like it was gonna have plenty of pace. I was just hoping it went in the corner and she did. She buried that thing.”
Shortly after the Cougars got on the board, Bellevue had one of its few scoring opportunities. Midfielder Bruna Cola Bielski kicked the ball forward and split a pair of Columbia defenders for a free run towards the net, but Marshall played the ball aggressively, coming out of the box to smother it before Bielski could regain possession.
“That big save, those are the things she does,” Klein said. “She can make herself big on breakaways. She comes out. She cuts down angles. She continues to do what she’s done for the last couple of years, and I think she’s gotten stronger on the ball with her feet.”
Columbia had a run almost immediately after the kickoff that resulted in a corner kick. After that, things were quiet for both teams offensively as Columbia dictated much of the tempo, even when it didn’t create a lot of pressure on the net.
At times, the Cougar’s slow, deliberate pace seemed to clash with Bellevue’s more aggressive style. The Bruins’ attempts to push the ball deep into the Columbia zone were consistently thwarted by Columbia’s four defenders.
“We were able to get to the wings, but I don’t think we forced it enough, and forced those outside backs to defend enough,” Klein said. “I think we can get in the corners a little more, get a lot more crosses, get more bodies into the box.”
Cougar men’s drop opener to BellevueEven during a dominant 2019 season, Columbia college men’s soccer’s offense had sluggish moments.
It makes sense that things would be even tougher in 2020, with COVID-19 cutting significantly into the time the team could practice before the season.
It showed on Saturday.
The Cougar offense struggled mightily, never able to consistently control the ball with scoring opportunities few and far between in the 1-0 loss to Bellevue University (3-0). The defense was steady, but Columbia (0-1) lost its season-opening game as the team tries to figure itself out on the fly.
“We have to find a system that’s gonna work for this group,” Klein said. “We don’t necessarily know who’s gonna be on the field. We’re experimenting a little bit.”
Liam Gibbs was in the net for the Cougars following a competition for the starting goalkeeper job with sophomore Carson Linder and freshman Nick Grabner. In his first NAIA action, the junior college transfer was challenged for the first time with about 28 minutes remaining in the first half: Bellevue forward Toby Millward fired an uncontested shot toward the net, but the subsequent rebound attempt was blocked.
“He was solid,” Klein said of Gibbs. “He’s shown me a lot of talent.”
Gibbs finished the game with two saves, but Bellevue finally broke through late in the first half when senior Inaki Aldao darted through the Columbia defense down the left sideline. The forward slipped back to the center of the field and beat Gibbs to his left.
“I think when we go back and look at the film, we’re gonna realize that they didn’t need to score that goal, that we should have shut that goal down,” Klein said. “But it was a good goal, having said that. We mismanaged it defensively.”
Columbia had a few chances later in the game. A corner kick with heavy traffic in front of the net seemed promising, but no one could get a head on it as it bounced harmlessly across the field. For the most part, though, Bellevue’s defense stymied the Cougars.
“Their intensity and their energy and their willingness to swarm to the ball and give us no time on the ball, I think it’s just a good soccer team,” Klein said. “I like a team to play soccer like that. I don’t think we’re quite that committed yet.”