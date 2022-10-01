No. 14 Columbia College women’s soccer extended its winning streak to five with a 6-0 win on the road over Williams Baptist on Saturday in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas.
The Cougars have outscored their American Midwest Conference opponents 16-0 through two games.
Columbia (6-3-1, 2-0 AMC) scored in the first 10 minutes for the second straight match. Jewel Morelan scored six minutes into the match, one of four goals the Cougars scored in the first half.
The Cougars outshot Williams Baptist 14-2 in the first half and 23-6 for the game.
Isabella Govero, Emilia Zolesio Ferna, Natalie Peng and Kaya Thies also scored for Columbia. Williams Baptist capped the scoring with an own goal.
The Cougars host Central Baptist at noon next Saturday.
Columbia men’s soccer shut out
No. 14 Columbia men’s soccer had its three-game win streak snapped with a 2-0 road loss to Williams Baptist.
Both teams threatened early before the Eagles scored in the 19th minute. The Cougars had several scoring chances, but Williams Baptist added an insurance goal in the 82nd minute.
Columbia hosts Central Baptist at 2:30 p.m. next Saturday.
Stephens volleyball sweeps WBU
Stephens volleyball made quick work of visiting Williams Baptist, sweeping the Eagles 25-9, 25-15, 25-20 at Silverthorne Arena.
The Stars (10-8) outhit the Eagles 49-23. Maggie Howe and Isabelle Benson each had 10 kills and Mallory Polk added eight kills.
Howe also served two aces, and Benson chipped in 11 digs. Polk pitched in six digs and two aces.
Lauren Vineyard and Avery Hays dished out 17 and 14 assists, respectively. Genevieve Nickelson paced Stephens’ defense with 14 digs to go with a pair of aces.
The Stars host No. 25 Columbia on Wednesday at Silverthorne Arena. First serve is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Stephens soccer can’t shake losing streak
Stephens soccer lost 3-0 on the road against Harris-Stowe State in St. Louis. It was the fourth straight loss for the Stars (0-10-1).
The Hornets outshot the Stars 21-4. Cordelia Dallam made nine saves for Stephens.
Stephens plays on the road against Lyon at 11:30 a.m. next Saturday in Batesville, Arkansas.