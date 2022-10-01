No. 14 Columbia College women’s soccer extended its winning streak to five with a 6-0 win on the road over Williams Baptist on Saturday in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas.

The Cougars have outscored their American Midwest Conference opponents 16-0 through two games.

