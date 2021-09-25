Columbia College women’s soccer scored two goals in the first 13 minutes and two in the final seven in route to a 5-0 victory over Hannibal. All goals were scored by different players. Hannibal-LaGrange only managed one shot attempt. The Cougars advance to 4-3 on the season and 1-0 in conference play, while the Trojans fall to 1-5 and 0-1.
Columbia College men’s soccer beat Hannibal-LaGrange in OT
The Cougars faced off against the Trojans and they won 2-1 in extra time. Columbia scored off a penalty 5:34 in to the game. That would be all the scoring till Hannibal-LaGrange tied it in the 68th minute. In the final minute of the first over time, the Cougars scored the decisive goal to beat the Trojans. This was the first game of conference play for Columbia College.
Stephens soccer opens conference play with victory against Williams Baptist
Stephens started AMC play 1-0 with a come from behind 2-1 victory on the road at William Baptist.
Though the Eagles scored six minutes into the match, the Stars responded in the 22nd minute with a goal from Kailee Wisber. The game-winning strike wasn’t scored until the 75th minute , with Devin Dowell being credited.
Olivia Wheeler was credited for the first assist and Wisber was credited for the second .
Savana Johnson picked up the win for the Stars, picking up six saves on seven shots.
The game wasn’t the cleanest of matches for Stephens, however, with the Stars receiving four separate yellow cards throughout the match compared to the Eagles one .
The Stars head back home for their conference home opener against Central Baptist on Saturday.
The Stars are 1-4-2 in their history against the Mustangs and are 1-1-2 at home.