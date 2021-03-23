Just one game separated regional rivals Columbia College women’s soccer and William Woods on the American Midwest Conference table entering their matchup Tuesday, setting up a potential regular-season title-decider.
The stakes were simple: a win for the Cougars would clinch the AMC regular-season championship and the possibility of three home games in the postseason. A loss to the Owls meant the title would be out of Columbia’s control.
Columbia (11-2, 9-0 AMC) didn’t falter, taking down William Woods in the title decider 3-0 with a pair of goals from set pieces and another from top scorer Jewel Morelan.
Morelan spent most of the game on the right wing, a change from her usual appearance up top. The change worked, as she paired tremendously on the counter with right back Ellie Hilton, seldom giving the William Woods defense a moment of peace.
“I asked her (Morelan) the other day, ‘What’s your preference if we’re gonna play you wide?’ and she said, ‘The right side, coach, I just love the right side,’” Columbia coach John Klein said.
The switch paid dividends when a scuffed William Woods clearance from a Natalie Peng cross fell at the feet of Morelan. She took a touch and calmly brushed home Columbia’s third from just inside the penalty box into the bottom right corner in the 56th minute, putting her side well out of sight of the visiting Owls. It was her 12th goal in 13 appearances this season.
“For sure, Jewel is our best-attacking player,” Klein said. “Just seeing her finish that ball, getting over it, shoe-lacing it, keeping it down low, not wasting that opportunity.”
The Cougars looked as fluid on offense as they have since their spring schedule began March 4, and they paired that with a near-faultless performance at the back.
Abigail Meyer was a rock at the heart of the back line, sweeping up long balls and through passes with ease to stifle the Owls’ attack.
“She’s a rock back there,” Klein said of Meyer. “She’s a senior leader and she brings the rest of those defenders along with her.”
Meyer played a major role on the other end, too, as she opened the scoring for Columbia in the 3rd minute. She turned home an in-swinging Peng corner with a looping right-footed finish into the far corner after finding space at the near post.
The Cougars burst out of the gate twice in the game, as it added its second of the match just 1:50 after the break. Mallory Holzer was the goalscorer on that occasion, capitalizing on a missed catch from William Woods goalkeeper Michyla Handley from another in-swinging Peng corner and heading home from close range.
The result brings a close to Columbia’s regular season. The AMC postseason is set to begin March 30, and a spot in the NAIA National Championships is at stake.
“We have to win three straight in the conference tournament to get the guarantee,” Klein said. “A win Friday (in a nonconference game against Benedictine) could position us — that’s a great regular season at 12-2 — for a potential at-large berth if we didn’t win the tournament.
“Right now, our goal has to be to find a way to get to the national championship.”