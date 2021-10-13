Columbia College women’s soccer shut down University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy 4-0, led by three scores in the second half.
The Eutectics only attempted one shot on the goal.
The Cougars got excellent production out of Isabella Govero, a junior from O’Fallon, who scored two goals.
Columbia College’s next outing is against Lyon College on Saturday at home.
Columbia College volleyball crushes Eagles
Columbia College volleyball steamrolled Avila, never trailing once and winning all three sets.
The Cougars won each set by nine points or more (25-16, 25-12, 25-15).
Columbia College recorded 47 kills while the Eagles recorded 20.
Avila moved to 4-19, and the Eagles have now lost 13 games in a row.
In contrast, the Cougars have won 13 games in a row, moving their win total to 21.
Columbia College plays Montana Tech on Friday.
Columbia College men’s soccer blasts Eutectics
Columbia College men’s soccer convincingly beat University of Health Science and Pharmacy 7-1.
The Cougars started out hot, scoring three goals in the first period.
Columbia College freshman Ethan Blake continued this scoring streak with two goals in the second period.
The Eutectics had no answers for the Cougars, allowing 22 shot attempts while only attempting four shots and converting one goal.
University of Health Science and Pharmacy moves to 3-7, while Columbia College improves to 9-1-1.
The Cougars next game ia against Lyon College on Saturday.