In its seven previous American Midwest Conference games, Columbia College women’s soccer scored 45 goals and conceded just once.
Its record against Lyon College also gave it reason to be confident. The Cougars had won nine in a row against the Scots, shipping 49 past them in the process.
Saturday’s matchup proved to be a much tighter affair, thanks to an inspired performance from Lyon goalkeeper Jena Vavasseur. But Columbia pulled through, defeating Lyon 2-0 on the road in Batesville, Arkansas.
It took Columbia (10-2, 8-0 AMC) 45 minutes to break the deadlock, and for a while, it looked like the goal would never come.
Vavasseur made 12 first-half saves. Columbia’s Abigail Meyer missed a penalty kick in the 28th minute.
On the stroke of halftime, the Cougars found a way through the wall that Lyon's defense had been . With 30 seconds left , Natalie Zoellner found the net, and from there the game was relatively straightforward.
Jewel Morelan doubled Columbia’s lead with a 55th-minute finish. The goal was her 11th of the season.
Goalkeeper Victoria Heus had little to do in the game, as she was only forced into action one time. Lyon (3-3, 3-1) managed just four shots in the contest, as the Cougars’ back line held firm to claim their eighth clean sheet of the season.
The result pushes Columbia to 24 points in the AMC standings, nine points clear of William Woods and Missouri Baptist.
The Cougars will next play at 3 p.m. March 23 against William Woods at home.