Columbia College women's soccer is peaking at the right time ahead of the American Midwest Conference Tournament.
The Cougars won their fourth consecutive AMC regular-season title Saturday with a 9-0 road win over Health Sciences and Pharmacy.
Columbia and Health Sciences and Pharmacy will meet again in the AMC Tournament quarterfinals at 6 p.m. Friday, this time at R. Marvin Owens Field.
The Cougars (13-3-1, 8-0 AMC) are riding a 12-match win streak and seeking their sixth consecutive conference tournament title as the No. 1 seed.
Madeleine Skylanski has paced Columbia's offense this season with seven of the team's 62 goals. Jewel Morelan and Natalie Peng each have six goals for a squad that has averaged 3.65 goals per contest and conceded just 12 goals all season.
