Columbia College women's soccer is peaking at the right time ahead of the American Midwest Conference Tournament.

The Cougars won their fourth consecutive AMC regular-season title Saturday with a 9-0 road win over Health Sciences and Pharmacy.

  • Sports Reporter, fall 2022 Studying Broadcast Journalism Reach me at jbcdyv@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

