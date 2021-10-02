Columbia College women's soccer beat William Woods 1-0 on Saturday.
Isabella Govera's strike proved to be the difference in a tight match. Brooke Schneider had the assist.
The Cougars' next match is 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at Bellevue in Nebraska.
Columbia College men's soccer beats William Woods
Columbia College men's soccer beat William Woods 1-0.
Akins Banton's unassisted goal in the 40th minute was the difference between the two sides.
The Cougars' next match is 5 p.m. Tuesday at Bellevue in Nebraska.
Columbia College volleyball dominates Peru State, William Penn
Columbia College volleyball team traveled to Iowa for a doubleheader against Peru State and William Penn (Iowa).
In the first game, the Cougars showed no mercy as they won in straight sets. Peru State's best hope came in the first set, in which it scored 14 points, but it was all downhill from there. Columbia College won the three sets 25-14, 25-9 and 25-9.
The Cougars continued their dominance against William Penn. This was a much closer game, as they won the first set 28-26. While Columbia College didn't blow the Statesmen out in the other two sets, it still handed its business, winning 25-20 in the second and 25-21 in the third, completing the sweep and improving to 19-4 on the season.
MU golf completes first day in Rich Harvest Farms Intercollegiate
Missouri finished the first day at the Rich Harvest Farms Intercollegiate in fourth place and had four individuals in the top 25.
Yu Ta Tsai led the Tigers on the first day, firing a 3-under 69. He ended the day tied for fifth and two strokes back of Northern Illinois’ Tommy Dunsire and Ben Sluzas for the tournament lead.
Jack Parker shot a 1-under 71 on the first day, which included an eagle on the par-5 second hole.
Jack Lundin and Charlie Crockett shot even-par 72 and are in a tie for 25th after the first day of the tournament.
Dagbjartur Sigurbrandsson shot 4-over 76 and is tied for 64th after the first day of play.
Missouri is five strokes behind the host Huskies, who lead the tournament after posting a 9-under 279 as a team.
The second round of the Rich Harvest Farms Intercollegiate will be played tomorrow with third round play wrapping up the tournament Monday.
Stephens volleyball earns first conference win
For the second day in the row, Stephens took care of business early, defeating Williams Baptist in straight sets (25-22, 25-22, 25-21). The win marks the first victory for the Stars in conference play this season and improves their record to 6-9 overall.
On Tuesday, Stephens travels to Lawrence, Kansas, to take on Haskell Indian Nations. The Stars are 1-6 all-time against Haskell, with their only win coming in 2015.
Stars soccer opens conference play 2-0 with a victory over Central Baptist
Central Baptist soccer opened the scoring in the 34th minute, but Stephens fought back to win 2-1.
The Stars equalized in the 40th minute off the foot of Kailee Wisber, with Anya Castelli netting the winner in the 49th minute.
Stephens opened AMC play 2-0 for the first time in program history, and improved to 6-4 overall. The Stars' next match is against Hannibal-LaGrange at 4 p.m. Saturday in Columbia.