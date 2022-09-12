Columbia College women’s soccer picked up a 2-0 road victory over Mid-America Christian on the back of a strong performance in the second half. It was the Cougars first road win of the season.
Columbia (2-3-1) and Mid-America Christian (1-5) entered halftime scoreless but the Cougars got a pair of goals in the second half, one from Madeleine Shylanski in the 50th minute, and one from Isabella Govero in the 88th minute.
CC dominated the game offensively, putting up 22 total shots. Eleven of the Cougars’ shots were on goal, more than Mid-America Christian’s seven total shots.
The Cougars will look to pick up back-to-back wins for the first time this season at noon Saturday against No. 23 ranked Grace College. The matchup will take place at R. Marvin Owens Stadium in Columbia.
CC men’s soccer drops top-10 battle
No. 4-ranked Columbia College men’s soccer tasted defeat for the first time this season. The Cougars travelled to Oklahoma City to take on another top-10 squad — sixth-ranked Mid-America Christian — and lost 2-0.
Columbia (2-1-2) struggled to get anything going offensively against the Evangels. The Cougars were shutout, and limited just eight total shots. Mid-America Christian (6-1) was able to keep Columbia from registering even one shot in the first half.
The Evangels scored a goal in each half, one of which came just five minutes into the game, and totaled 14 shots for the game. Columbia played aggressively in the second half and had five shots on goal in the final 45 minutes, but each was saved by Mid-America goalkeeper Jeremi Abonnel to secure the 2-0 win.
Columbia looks to avenge the defeat beginning at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. The Cougars will play No. 18 Grace College at R. Marvin Owens Field.
Three Cougars standout at CMU Fall Invitational
Columbia College women’s golfers Emily Strunck, Cassidy McAlpine and Camryn Swinfard finished first, second and third, respectively, at the CMU Fall Invitational in Boonville, leading the Cougars to the team title.
Strunck took the top spot at 17-over 159 at the two-round event at Hail Ridge Golf Club. She closed the event out with a 6-over 77.
Cassidy McAlpine finished five strokes behind her teammate after rounds of 84 and 80. Camryn Swinfard was tied for third with Central Methodist’s Alea Andrade at 28 over.
The Cougars won the team portion of the event by 16 strokes, beating out the Eagles at their home event.