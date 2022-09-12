Columbia College women’s soccer picked up a 2-0 road victory over Mid-America Christian on the back of a strong performance in the second half. It was the Cougars first road win of the season.

Columbia (2-3-1) and Mid-America Christian (1-5) entered halftime scoreless but the Cougars got a pair of goals in the second half, one from Madeleine Shylanski in the 50th minute, and one from Isabella Govero in the 88th minute.

  Sports reporter, Spring 2022

