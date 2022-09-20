No. 18 Columbia College women’s soccer took a ranked matchup on the road against No. 12 John Brown University 2-0. It was the Cougars’ third consecutive victory.
Columbia (4-3-1) completely dismantled the John Brown (3-3-0) offense. The Golden Eagles fired off just five shots, just one of which needed to be saved by Cougars goalie Victoria Heus.
Columbia scored twice on 11 shots, five of which were on net. The first CC goal came in the 25th minute on a header from Jewel Morelan, her third of the season. Natalie Peng scored her first goal just before the 41st minute to give Columbia its final goal of the afternoon.
The Cougars kick off American Midwest Conference play in their next match at 1 p.m. Saturday in Batesville, Arkansas, where Columbia will take on Lyon.
Late goals prevent CC from picking up third win of season
No. 3 Columbia College men’s soccer was on the cusp of defeating John Brown, but a late flurry of goals tied the game at 2-2 and prevented the Cougars from handing the Golden Eagles their first loss of the season.
Following a scoreless first half, the Cougars got their first goal in the 49th minute on a 40-yard liner with the goalie off line from Erik Rajoy. It was Rajoy’s second goal of the season.
Columbia (2-2-3) was in control for most of the game, preventing John Brown (4-0-2) from taking clean shots. The Cougars outshot John Brown 20-17, and finished on top in shots on goal with 10-6.
The Golden Eagles first shot on goal didn’t come until the 73rd minute, but a minute later Columbia committed a foul that gave John Brown’s Oscar Carballo a penalty. Carballo sent the shot past Cougars goalkeeper William Reese for his eighth goal of the season, tying the game at one.
Columbia answered in the 80th minute, with Jackson Schrum scoring just three yards from the net, positioning the Cougars to pick up their first victory in three matches if they could hang on for 10 more minutes.
It was not to be, however, as just 28 seconds before the end of the match Carballo scored on a loose ball from the left side for his second goal of the night and ninth of the season.
Columbia looks to get its first victory in four matches when they kick off AMC play at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Batesville, Arkansas against Lyon.
Record-setting performance gives CC women’s golf win
No. 24 Columbia College women’s golf finished first in the WWU Fall Invitational, breaking the school record for an 18-hole score after shooting a 21-over 309 Wednesday. The Cougars also smashed the old school record for 36 holes with a tournament score of 45-over 621.
Columbia finished a full 20 strokes in front of tournament runner-up Central Methodist.
Graduate student Emily Strunck led the way for the Cougars, finishing first in the tournament by nine strokes at 3-over 147, just one stroke off Columbia’s 36-hole record for an individual. Strunck set the 18-hole individual record for the school after shooting 71 on Day 1 of the tournament.
Two other Cougars finished in the top four of the tournament, with Camryn Swinfard finishing tied for second with a 156, and Lillian Knipfel ending in fourth with a 158. Strunck, Swinfard, and Knipfel were each featured on the all-tournament team.
Cougars finish second in first tournament of season
No. 23 Columbia College men’s golf narrowly missed out on winning its first tournament of the season, finishing second in the WWU Fall Invitational out of 11 teams, including the Cougars’ A and B teams.
Columbia’s A-team finished 4 over, which was a single stroke behind first place Central Methodist. The Cougars B-team finished eighth.
Pedro Marchioni was the top performer for Columbia, finishing with a 1-over 145 over 36 holes, good for fifth and an all-tournament finish. Cameron VanLeer finished right behind him with 146 that placed him in a tie for sixth. VanLeer shot a four-under 68 on the final day of the tournament, which was the second lowest score for an individual across for the invitational.
Kanon Kendrick was the only other Cougar in the top 10, finishing with 147 and putting him in a tie for 10th place.
Williams Baptist’s Chance Matthew won at 3 under.
Both the men’s and women’s golf teams next tee off on Monday in Marshall for the Missouri Valley Invitational.
CC volleyball wins sixth straight match
Columbia College volleyball won its sixth straight.
The Cougars started off strong and never looked back, winning in straight sets against Hannibal-LaGrange. Their offense was battling and when they had a lead they didn’t let the Trojans find any momentum.
CC coach Allison Jones-Olson was pleased with how her team battled.
“They stayed confident and finished it and took care of the ball and trusted each other,” she said.
The Cougars top performers were Danielle Prior and Allana Capella. Capella had 11 kills and Prior had seven kills.
Columbia next faces University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy on Thursday on its home court, where it’s now 6-2 on the season
Stars win second straight
Stephens volleyball defeated Health Sciences & Pharmacy 3-1 at the Silverthorne Arena in Columbia. It was the second straight win for the Stars.
The first set was very close as both teams traded the lead before the Eutectics took the first win 25-21. Stephens (8-6) didn’t give its opponent any chance in the next three sets, winning 25-20, 25-15, 25-11 to take the victory.
Stephens next hosts Hannibal-LaGrange University at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Silverthorne Arena.