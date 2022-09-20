No. 18 Columbia College women’s soccer took a ranked matchup on the road against No. 12 John Brown University 2-0. It was the Cougars’ third consecutive victory.

Columbia (4-3-1) completely dismantled the John Brown (3-3-0) offense. The Golden Eagles fired off just five shots, just one of which needed to be saved by Cougars goalie Victoria Heus.

  Sports Reporter, fall 2022

