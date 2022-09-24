No. 16 Columbia College women's soccer kicked off American Midwest Conference play Saturday in Batesville, Arkansas, against Lyon and made a resounding statement, beating the Scots 10-0.

The Cougars (5-3-1, 1-0) set the tone early as they scored just two minutes into the game courtesy of Abigail Logan. By the the 10th minute mark, Columbia College had already built up a 3-0 lead.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter, Spring 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at pjhxnb@umsystem.edu

Recommended for you