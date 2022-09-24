No. 16 Columbia College women's soccer kicked off American Midwest Conference play Saturday in Batesville, Arkansas, against Lyon and made a resounding statement, beating the Scots 10-0.
The Cougars (5-3-1, 1-0) set the tone early as they scored just two minutes into the game courtesy of Abigail Logan. By the the 10th minute mark, Columbia College had already built up a 3-0 lead.
Lyon (1-8, 0-1) stopped the bleeding for over 30 minutes, but two more Columbia College goals in the final five minutes of the first half gave the Cougars a 5-0 lead .
Things didn't get much better for the Scots in the second half, as Columbia College put another five goals in the back of the net before the game mercifully came to an end.
Nine different Cougars scored, with Madeleine Shylanski being the lone Columbia College player to net multiple goals. Columbia College outshot Lyon 46-3 and had a staggering 30 shots on goal compared to zero for the Scots.
Columbia College's next matchup comes at 1 p.m. Saturday Oct. 1 in a conference battle with Williams Baptist in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas.
Columbia College volleyball extends win streak to 11
No. 25 Columbia College volleyball closed out the Holiday Inn Express Invite with victories over Campbellsville and Marian. The wins were the Cougars' 10th and 11th in a row.
Columbia College (13-7) opened the day with a morning matchup against a Campbellsville squad that entered with a 10-2 record. The Cougars started strong, racing out to a two-set lead over the Tigers, the first of which Columbia College finished with a .341 hitting percentage.
Campbellsville fought back however, taking the third and fourth sets and holding the Cougars to hitting percentages of .049 and .059 to set up a decisive fifth set. Columbia College took home the fifth set 15-12, with the Tigers ultimately dooming themselves with seven errors in the pivotal frame.
Campbellsville committed 35 errors throughout the match and had a hitting percentage of just .074. Columbia College also had the edge in kills by a margin of 62-51.
That ended up being the toughest test of the day for the Cougars, as Columbia College picked up a clinical 3-0 sweep over Marian (4-14) to finish the day.
The Sabres were held to a hitting percentage below .100 in every set, including hitting just .026 in the third and final set. Columbia College dominated with kills, nearly doubling up Marian with a 43-to-22 ratio. The Cougars more than doubled the number of assists the Sabres had, putting up 41 to Marian's 20.
The wins wrapped up a run of five matches in three days for Columbia College. The Cougars dropped just three total sets in that stretch and now have nearly a week before their next matchup, which comes at 6 p.m. Friday against Williams Baptist at the Southwell Complex in a conference battle.
Columbia College men's soccer knocks off Lyon
Columbia College men's soccer is back in the win column for the first time since Sept. 10 after defeating Lyon 1-0 in Batesville, Arkansas.
The Cougars struck early when Nick Brandt scored in the 11th minute. Guy Baskerville provided the assist.
The Cougars outshot Lyon 11-9 and fended off five first half corners to hold on for their first win in four matches.
Columbia College returns home against Grand View at 7 p.m. Tuesday at R. Marvin Owens Field.