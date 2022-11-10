Columbia College women’s soccer defeated Harris-Stowe 7-1 on Thursday at R. Marvin Owens Field to win the American Midwest Conference championship. It was the Cougars’ eighth consecutive and ninth overall AMC Tournament championship.
Columbia College scored 48 seconds into the match when Ellie Hilton and Jewel Morelan assisted Macie Lucas. Harris-Stowe had no answer for the Cougars’ offensive attack. Columbia College had 23 shots — 12 on goal — compared to the Hornets’ seven shots and five on goal. Lucas and Madeleine Shylanski lead the way for the Cougars with two goals.